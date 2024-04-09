American Public University, a Trailblazer in Online Education, Now Transforming into a Global Digital University; Unveils a New Visual Identity as First Step of Its Next Chapter

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over two decades of success in providing top-quality, career-relevant, online higher education, American Public University (APU) is expanding its reach to become a global digital university that integrates emerging technologies and enhanced teaching and learning opportunities for faculty and students. Today, APU enters a new chapter which includes a new visual identity, a new tagline: Digital Learning for Real Life™, an expanded global focus, and a suite of digital student services.

"As a pioneer of online education with over 137,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, we are embarking on a new journey as we continue to set the bar higher globally," said Nuno Fernandes, President, American Public University System (APUS). "The way students want to learn continues to evolve. We want to prepare our students with career-relevant skills in a truly 21st century manner."

Since its inception, APU has grown to offer leading-edge, top-quality education at the associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree levels for learners of all backgrounds, thanks to its flexible online delivery model and relentless dedication to academic excellence and affordability.

With this next chapter, APU aims to provide students with highly collaborative learning experiences, AI-powered classroom support, and a host of personalized digital services that will help to prepare them for the challenges of tomorrow.

"We are looking to provide a more engaging learning experience that leverages emerging technologies to foster connections and a deeper sense of community and continues to be asynchronous in nature, but human by design," Mr. Fernandes added.

Already, APU students can access – at no added cost – personalized career coaches, and 24/7 mental health support, both in multiple languages; AI-based career services; and numerous online practical work experience opportunities. For example, APU plans to make Microsoft Copilot available to students starting in summer 2024, and faculty are scheduled to gain access in late spring.

"When students attend college, they expect the same level of digital experiences that they receive in other parts of their lives," said Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, Provost of APUS. "It's time to rethink online education. Equipping our students to compete in a fast-changing world requires fostering a greater understanding of artificial intelligence, cultivating their ability to build meaningful human connections, and instilling in them a sense of greater resilience."

APUS is comprised of two brands, American Public University (APU) and American Military University (AMU), which combined have more than 90,000 active students, including numerous working adults, active-duty U.S. military, veterans, and their families. The above-mentioned services will be available to all APUS students.

APUS offers over 200 programs with nearly 1,640 full and part-time faculty. Average class sizes are 19 students at the undergraduate level and 11 students at the graduate level. As of September 2023, almost 40 percent of APUS students self-identify as being from diverse backgrounds, such as Asian, African American, American Indian, Hispanic, and Latino.

For more info on career services, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/career-services/ .

For more info on mental health services, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/help/university- information/cognitive-mental-health-resources/ .

American Public University

American Public University (APU) offers digital learning for real life. Through top-quality, career- relevant, affordable higher education programs and services, APU helps improve the lives of our students and their communities. APU and American Military University (AMU) are part of the accredited American Public University System (APUS), which has prepared over 137,000 alumni for success.

APUS, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI).

1American Public University System ranked in the Top 11% for return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities in the United States, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce report.

