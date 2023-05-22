American Public University System Appoints U.S. Army Lieutenant General David Halverson (Retired) to Board of Trustees

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) today announced that U.S. Army LTG (R) David D. Halverson has been appointed to its Board of Trustees. An experienced strategic leader, Halverson is Chairman and CEO of Cypress International, a consulting firm focused on defense and homeland security.

"Lieutenant General Halverson's extensive experience as both a CEO and flag officer will help us continue to advance our vision to deliver accessible and affordable higher education to learners of all backgrounds," said Frank Ball, APUS Board of Trustee Chairman. "He understands the significant role that APUS plays in transforming students' lives with workforce-relevant online education."

Halverson replaces Dr. Lucie Lapovsky, who has served on the Board for almost 20 years.

Since January 2017, Halverson has been serving as CEO of Alexandria, Va.-based consulting firm Cypress International. One of his most significant assignments during his 37-year military career was him serving as Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), which oversees 32 Army schools that educate and train 750,000 students each year. Halverson's last active-duty assignment was the U.S. Army Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management, where he transformed the business approach to global installation management and programmed the $19 billion annual energy, general services, force protection, construction and quality of life programs for over 154 Army installations.

"I am honored to join APUS as the University plays a crucial role in helping to enable service-minded students to become tomorrow's leaders," said Halverson. "I'm excited to help students achieve their educational goals."

A Minnesota native, Halverson served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and his staff positions focused on program development, testing, concept and requirement development, strategic planning, cost-benefit and risk analysis. His assignments included the Senior Military Analyst in the Joint Wargaming and Policy Division of the U.S. Southern Command in Panama, and Army budget development.

Halverson serves on numerous boards including the Armed Services YMCA; the West Point Society of DC; the MITRE Army Board of Advisors; and the Army West Point Athletic Association.

Halverson holds a Master's Degree in Operations Research and Systems Analysis from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He earned his commission and a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and also graduated from the Kenan-Flagler Business School's Executive Development Program at the University of North Carolina.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 31-year history and over 129,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

