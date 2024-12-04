American Public University System (APUS) Partners with Wreaths Across America to Honor Veterans by Laying Wreaths at Charles Town, W.V., Cemetery

Volunteer Effort is Part of National Wreaths Across America Day on December 14, 2024

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS), which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is proud to support Wreaths Across America (WAA) in its mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach. APUS will participate in the nationwide effort by generously sponsoring over 600 wreaths that will be placed on gravesites at Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, West Virginia on December 14, 20241.

The volunteer effort is part of National Wreaths Across America Day, which unites communities to honor veterans by laying wreaths at thousands of cemeteries across the country.

"At APUS, we are deeply committed to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans and their families," said Danny Roby, Vice President, AMU Brand Expansion and Business Development, himself a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. "Our University has always prioritized educating those who serve, aligning this cause very closely with our mission."

As a University with deep connections to the military and veteran communities, APUS encourages its students, alumni, faculty, and staff to participate in this important initiative, as well as the general public. National Wreaths Across America Day offers a meaningful opportunity for all to give back by honoring the memory of those who have served. APUS has supported Wreaths Across America since 2011.

"Volunteering with Wreaths Across America reflects our shared dedication to ensuring the legacies of those who served are never forgotten and that future generations understand the cost of freedom," said Mauricia Blackwell, Vice President, Human Resources for APUS.

Thanks to the generosity of the University community, APUS has doubled its goal (of 300 sponsored wreaths) for the Edge Hill Cemetery. APUS will also sponsor fresh balsam wreaths and a moment of tribute for heroes laid to rest at other select locations.

APUS invites the general public to visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165884/Overview and contribute by:

Sponsoring a Wreath: Each $17 sponsorship ensures a wreath is placed on a veteran's grave.

Each sponsorship ensures a wreath is placed on a veteran's grave. Volunteering: Participate at a local ceremony to help lay wreaths and pay respects.

Participate at a local ceremony to help lay wreaths and pay respects. Teaching: Share the mission to ensure the sacrifices of service members are never forgotten.

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization whose year-long mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. Sponsoring and placing wreaths in more than 4,700 participating locations is one way communities can support this mission.

For details on other participating locations, or to sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive 33-year history, and over 147,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning2. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)3.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1 As of December 2, 2024.

2 This program is available to eligible participants only. No out-of-pocket tuition cost may be possible through the use of an employer's tuition assistance benefit, combined with an APUS partner grant. Some programs also may include in-person activities, such as practicums or labs, and other fees, which may result in additional costs to eligible participants.

3 APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

4 Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

CONTACT

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations

American Public University System

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System