American Public University System Celebrates 100,000 Graduates

"Our 100,000-plus alumni have helped us become a premier higher education provider to military and public service communities, and today you'll find our graduates in fulfilling roles at NASA, the Pentagon, in the U.S. Armed Forces, in public service and in the private sector," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke. "Our core mission has always been to provide a high-quality education that is accessible, relevant, inclusive and affordable. We continuously seek ways to serve our students."

APUS believes in lifelong learning, community engagement, inclusivity, and celebrating the many achievements of its students and graduates. Alumni have ongoing access to robust career services; networking and mentorship with faculty/industry practitioners; an exclusive community directory to network and engage with students and alumni; over 75 student organizations; and university library resources.

APUS also has an Alumni Advisory Council, a diverse group of alumni representatives from five academic schools that serves as a voice for alumni matters. The Council, which has an active task force focused on alumni issues, is highly receptive to ideas for elevating and contributing to the alumni community (representatives can be reached at [email protected]).

APUS was founded as American Military University with a mission to educate those who serve. Today, APUS offers over 220 online degree and certificate programs across disciplines including business, IT, data science, cybersecurity, logistics, disaster and emergency management, space studies, sports management, criminal justice and nursing. These programs are instructed by an accomplished faculty of industry scholar-practitioners.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Please click here to see the many APUS associate, bachelor and master degree programs that have obtained specialized accreditation from external accrediting organizations.

Supporting Resources

To learn more about the many benefits available to APUS alumni, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/alumni/index.htm.

For more information on alumni services, and resources, visit the AMU or APU alumni websites or contact the Office of Student and Alumni Affairs at [email protected] .

. For more info on career services at APUS, visit: https://www.amu.apus.edu/career-services/home/index.htm.

To learn more about student and alumni organizations, visit https://www.apu.apus.edu/student-activities/orgs/index.htm.

To create or update an alumni directory profile, visit https://clearpath.apus.edu/index.html#onboarding/community/2.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 220 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University and American Public University. More than 100,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's relevant, flexible curriculum and value, with 72 percent completing their studies with no APUS-incurred debt. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

