American Public University System Graduate Students Named Presidential Management Fellowship Finalists for 2022

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) today announced that three master's degree students from American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU) have been named Presidential Management Fellowship (PMF) Finalists for the Class of 2022. Since 2011, over 60 APUS alumni have achieved this status in the highly competitive and prestigious government fellowship program.

"APUS always strives to provide students with high-quality, accessible, affordable education to reach their greatest potential. For this reason, we are honored and proud that three current students are finalists for the 2022 Presidential Management Fellowship," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "These exemplary students are shining examples for all of our student body as they prepare to become leaders of tomorrow and make positive change—whether it be in government, public service or the private sector."

This year, the Presidential Management Fellowship selected only 1,100 finalists from over 8,000 applications. This year's pool represents nearly 100 different academic disciplines across nearly 300 academic institutions worldwide, and 8 percent are veterans.

The 2022 APUS finalists are (with degree programs included):

James Mitchell , Master of Arts in National Security Studies, AMU

, Master of Arts in National Security Studies, AMU Emma Salinas , Master of Science in Environmental Policy Management, APU

, Master of Science in Environmental Policy Management, APU Ruta Young, Master of Business Administration, APU

Run by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the two-year paid fellowship program selects highly qualified candidates to develop future leaders in the government. An estimated 8,000 applicants have applied each year since it was established in 1977. The PMF program has placed fellows at 50 government agencies in roles that help them develop into strategic thinking problem-solvers. Fellows are also given extensive training opportunities.

Past APUS finalists have subsequently secured fellowships at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Each candidate will receive ongoing mentoring and coaching support through APUS Career Services.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,* and American Public University. Over 114,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

