American Public University System Launches Online Job-Search Platform to Help Over 182,000 Students and Alumni Pursue their Purpose

APUS CareerLink showcases curated jobs from vetted employers who see value in the many skills that American Military University and American Public University students and graduates possess, such as leadership, perseverance, problem-solving and collaboration. The platform features a range of enriching and rewarding job openings nationwide across several different experience levels and industries.

"APUS is fully committed to driving favorable student outcomes, and we want our students and alumni to know they are not in this alone," said Christine Muncy, Associate Vice President, Career Services for APUS. "While there are many resources already in the market, our dynamic platform offers a unique, and powerful tool that helps match employers with a deep pool of qualified and highly skilled professionals."

APUS CareerLink, which features an easy-to-navigate interface that is accessible from a student's e-campus, enables users to build profiles that can be viewed by select recruiters — the same ones they may meet at APUS virtual career events. Jobs can be searched based on location, degree program, certifications and security clearances.

"Our hope with developing APUS CareerLink was to help bridge the gap between students and the ever-changing job market, and we know every possible resource can make a difference," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs, which APUS chose to help create the online resource. "It's always exciting for us to push our platform's capabilities forward, and we're honored to work with APUS to best serve the needs of both students and alumni.

APUS CareerLink is part of a robust package of career services offered by APUS's Department of Career Services. It is accessible to all certificate and degree-seeking APUS students who have started their first course; access continues so long as they are active students.

Supporting Resources

For more information on alumni services, and resources, visit the AMU or APU alumni websites or contact the Office of Student and Alumni Affairs at [email protected] .

. To read a blog on APUS CareerLink and how to use job-seeking best practices, visit: https://onlinecareertips.com/2020/08/careerlink-online-job-board-job-search/

For job-seekers looking for career tips, visit: https://onlinecareertips.com/.

To learn about how to recruit from our exceptional student and alumni body, visit: https://www.apus.edu/about/employers.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 220 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University and American Public University. More than 100,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's relevant, flexible curriculum and value, 72% completing their studies with no APUS-incurred debt*. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*As of Dec. 31, 2019. Includes alumni who graduated with an associate, bachelor's, or master's degree from APUS. Student loan debt is defined as student loans and private education loans used for tuition, fees, living expenses, and book costs associated with courses taken at APUS.

