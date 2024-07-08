American Public University System Launches TuitionWise Education Benefit Program to Help Businesses Retain, Recruit and Upskill Employees

The program includes an APUS partner grant that is open to U.S. based organizations who meet minimum tuition assistance standards. For more information on TuitionWise, visit here.

"TuitionWise caters to companies that are committed to investing in their employees' education," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "APUS is an attractive education partner for organizations that strive to retain and attract high-performing employees who value education benefits. Our new program makes higher education even more accessible by offering a partner grant along with no application fee, no cost for undergraduate books and no cost for transfer credit evaluation."

TuitionWise augments an employee tuition-assistance program and may make courses available at no out-of-pocket tuition cost (to eligible participants only). No out-of-pocket tuition costs are made possible by using a company's tuition assistance combined with an APUS partner grant.

For example, with companies that have an annual $5,250 education assistance benefit, this would mean a student could take six undergraduate courses or four graduate courses with no personal out-of-pocket tuition expenses in a year.

Today, over 300 organizations partner with APUS to offer tuition savings and other educational benefits to their employees. APUS proudly partners with a wide range of associations, businesses, government agencies, and healthcare organizations to develop and implement effective learning and development strategies for their specific needs.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive 32-year history, and over 141,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning2. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)3.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1 This program is available to eligible participants only. No out-of-pocket tuition cost may be possible through the use of an employer's tuition assistance benefit, combined with an APUS partner grant. Some programs also may include in-person activities, such as practicums or labs, and other fees, which may result in additional costs to eligible participants.

2APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

3Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

