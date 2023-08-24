American Public University System Now Offering AI-Powered Resume-Building Platform to Students and Alumni at No Charge

Hiration ChatGPT Tool is Newest Part of APUS' Robust Lifetime Career Services

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to return on educational investment, American Public University System (APUS) is now offering an AI-powered resume-building platform at no charge to American Military University and American Public University students and alumni.

By visiting https://amu-apu.hiration.com/, users can access Hiration's ChatGPT tool to build, update, and optimize their resumes, cover letters, LinkedIn profiles, and digital portfolios.

"We're proud to provide this powerful AI platform and many other helpful digital career-focused tools for free – for life," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "APUS embraces artificial intelligence and other digital teaching and learning tools to help students – both while they're at our university, and as alumni in the next chapter of their lives."

Hiration's online resume builder provides unique templates to help users stand out by creating professional-looking resumes and cover letters. The tool offers numerous templates for building resumes and cover letters from scratch or tailoring existing resumes for specific jobs. Resumes can then be forwarded to career coaches directly within the system for seamless, one-on-one support.

"We are here for our students at every step of their academic journey, and this is another proof point highlighting our commitment to support them in a truly 21st century manner," said Christine Muncy, Associate Vice President, Career Services, at APUS. "Our dynamic career center is designed specifically for working adults, whether they're entry-level or a senior professional."

Hiration is one of many career services tools that APUS provides for its students. Visit here for a full list of services, including free access to certified career coaches, career guides, job boards, and virtual career fairs. APUS will continue to look for ways to enhance its career services offerings in the future, in an effort to stay aligned with the ever-changing job market facing its students.

APUS students can email [email protected] or call 877-755-2787 for more information.

About American Public University System
American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 31-year history and over 135,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/

