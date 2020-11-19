American Public University System Renames its School of Business in Honor of President Emeritus Dr. Wallace E. Boston

Dr. Boston led APUS as President and CEO during a period of accelerated growth – in both student enrollment and revenue. APUS has 86,300 active students (as of Sept. 30, 2020), roughly ten times the size of the student body at the start of his 15-year tenure. Dr. Boston, now president emeritus at APUS, previously served as APUS president up until his retirement in August 2020 and had also served as CEO of APEI through September 2019.

"Dr. Boston has an unwavering commitment to student success and has not only built our university into a premier online higher education provider, he has helped define the future of online education," said APUS Board of Trustees Chairman Alfred M. Gray, the 29th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. "Our School of Business is building on this strong foundation, and it provides a relevant, accessible and inclusive learning environment for tomorrow's aspiring business leaders."

APUS's School of Business has conferred more than 26,500 degrees and certificates. The School offers 51 online degree and certificate programs; 22 degrees are at the master's and bachelor's levels, including the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

"I'm deeply honored by the tribute and am confident that the school will help students achieve rewarding careers for generations to come," said Dr. Boston. "I have been fortunate to work with so many dedicated individuals to help better prepare hundreds of thousands of students for successful careers across private sector, public service and the military."

Dr. Boston helped APUS and APEI achieve many milestones including a successful initial accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association in 2006, the initial public offering on NASDAQ in 2007, and the acquisition of the Hondros College of Nursing (in 2013). His dedication to making higher education affordable and accessible has resulted in APUS being well positioned for the future.

The APUS School of Business's mission is to prepare students to be principled leaders in the global business community by leveraging technology and best practices focused on the practical application of knowledge. The school's courses are reviewed on an ongoing basis in consultation with industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies and beyond. APUS's undergraduate and graduate business programs have specialty accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), an affiliation achieved in 2011. The BA in Human Resources and the BA in Management, Human Resource Concentration have been approved by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for being in alignment with its educational standards.

The Business School offers numerous associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs and certificate courses including business, management, transportation and logistics, entrepreneurship, analytics and supply chain management. All programs address core topics such as accounting, management, operations, human resources, international business, and economics, to prepare our graduates transitioning in the global world of work.

Learn more about the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business: https://www.apu.apus.edu/academic/schools/business.html and https://www.amu.apus.edu/academic/schools/business.html.

Learn more about admission to APUS: https://www.apu.apus.edu/admissions/index.html.

Read Dr. Boston's biography: https://www.apus.edu/about/leadership/board-of-trustees/dr-wallace-boston.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University and American Military University, the #1 provider of education to the U.S. military* and the top university nationwide for veterans using their GI Bill benefit** (based on student enrollment data). Over 101,400 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's inclusive, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 DoD tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on FY 2019 Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

