APUS Honors Veterans Through Wreaths Across America Partnership

Volunteer Effort Exceeds Sponsorship Goal and Tallies Up to Nearly 1,000 Wreaths

Nationwide in Tribute to America's Fallen Heroes

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, American Public University System (APUS) is rallying volunteers nationwide to honor America's fallen heroes through its ongoing partnership with Wreaths Across America (WAA). This year, the University community exceeded its goal and is sponsoring almost 1,000 wreaths, over 33% more than last year.

These wreaths will be placed on gravesites at Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, West Virginia, where our headquarters is located, and at other participating cemeteries across the country, thanks to students, alumni, faculty, and staff volunteers. APUS has supported WAA since 2011.

On National Wreaths Across America Day (Saturday, December 13), members of the University community will join thousands of volunteers nationwide to lay wreaths in remembrance of veterans who served with courage. This year, APUS and its National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) chapter, along with several other student-led organizations, sponsored 601 fresh balsam wreaths as part of this long-running tribute; additional wreaths were sponsored by individuals.

"Wreaths Across America gives us a meaningful way to connect with our community and live out our University mission," said Amy Everson, Director of University Recognition and Institutional Events. "Each wreath placed at Edge Hill Cemetery is a gesture of gratitude and an important reminder that the legacies of those who served continue to inspire us today."

APUS encourages participation from its students, alumni, faculty, and staff, many of whom are active-duty service members, veterans, military spouses, or dependents. Those interested in volunteering can lay wreaths at any participating cemetery on December 13 (sponsorships for wreaths this year are closed).

To learn more or sign up to volunteer, visit: Place Wreaths - Wreaths Across America.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 162,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

