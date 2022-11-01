American Public University System Wins UPCEA® MEMS Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness

Award Recognizes the University's DEI&B Task Force for Results and Strong Collaboration with Students from Underrepresented Populations

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) is pleased to announce that its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Task Force has been recognized by University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA) for its strong commitment to equity, representation and inclusion in marketing, enrollment and student success. APUS received UPCEA's Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in Marketing, Enrollment, and Student Success Award, reinforcing that it celebrates and promotes DEIB as a key part of its university-wide strategy.

APUS stands committed to DEI. Pictured (from left) are employees D’Jai Gurley, senior administrative assistant, Chaplain Aubri Edwards, and Marsha Metzer, senior project coordinator. They are three of the many APUS employees who have prioritized DEI as part of a university-wide effort.

APUS's commitment to DEIB incorporates a myriad of efforts including a large, highly active task force that has engaged with over 100 individuals on various projects and initiatives; events and presentations incorporating several hundreds of students combined with university faculty and staff; collaborative forums in partnership with other universities such as Rio Salado College; academic programs and courseware; faculty and staff training; and improving the student experience through clubs and organizations.

"APUS is a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive organization that aims to positively impact the educational, economic, and social fabric of the communities we serve," said Nuno Fernandes, APUS President. "We are honored to win this award and are very proud of our diverse community of employees, faculty, and learners of all backgrounds."

The APUS DEIB Task Force, established in 2020 in APUS's Office of Student Affairs, is a cross-functional group comprising volunteer faculty, staff, students, and alumni who are working together to ensure DEIB values and efforts are coordinated, communicated, and strategically impactful. This Task Force has contributed an approved five-year strategic plan, launched and completed multiple projects, and provided outlets for engagement and learning. It is using a data-driven approach and is currently analyzing a needs assessment survey to help achieve other goals in 2023.

"We are consistently impressed by the high caliber of work our members are doing to both reach and retain students," said Matt Tate of Appalachian State University and Amanda Keighley of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 2022 MEMS Awards Subcommittee Co-Chairs. "We congratulate each of this year's recipients for their creative efforts in higher education marketing, enrollment, and student success."

UPCEA, the leading association for professional, continuing, and online education, will honor APUS and other award recipients at the 2022 UPCEA MEMS: Marketing, Enrollment Management, Student Success Conference on Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 in New Orleans.

To learn more about the UPCEA awards, visit here.

