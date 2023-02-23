American Public University System's Sports Management Programs Earn Specialized Accreditation from the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA)

APUS is One of 35 Universities Worldwide to Receive Specialized Accreditation for its Undergraduate and Graduate Programs

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA) has awarded specialized accreditation to American Public University System's Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and Master of Science in Sports Management degree programs, the university announced today.

APUS joins a group of only 35 universities and 54 programs worldwide with this distinction. The accreditation status is valid through February 2030.

American Public University System’s Sports Management Programs have earned specialized accreditation from the Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA).

"We are proud to affirm the quality and excellence of our programs following an extensive analysis by COSMA. Both for the student and the possible future employer, this is a signal that the student will be well prepared to make an immediate impact in the sport industry," said Dr. Brittany Jacobs, Chair of the Sports Management & Esports Department at APUS.

COSMA is a specialized accrediting body that recognizes and promotes excellence in sport management education. It is the only organization that offers discipline-specific sport management accreditation and is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

"COSMA Accreditation demonstrates the excellence and innovation of our programs in the ever-changing world of sports," said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at APUS.

APUS alumni work in a variety of organizations and APUS has offered current students volunteer opportunities at large-scale sports events, including the Super Bowl and NBA Finals.

For more information, visit https://www.apu.apus.edu/academic/schools/health-sciences/bachelors/sports-management.html and https://www.apu.apus.edu/academic/schools/health-sciences/bachelors/esports.html.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 31-year history and over 125,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students' return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

