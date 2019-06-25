American Pyrotechnics Association Predicts a Banner Year for Consumer Fireworks Sales

BETHESDA, Md., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Independence Day quickly approaches, consumers are visiting the thousands of fireworks retail sales establishments across the nation to stock up on sparklers, cones, fountains and many other varieties of consumer fireworks devices. Americans in certain municipalities and states will have a greater variety of backyard fireworks as well as more places to purchase them due to a national trend in relaxing consumer fireworks laws.

Meet Professor Sparks

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA), consumer fireworks retailers have reported that sales are off to a brisk start. The APA predicts a banner year for fireworks sales as long as "Mother Nature" cooperates and provides good weather for the long Fourth of July weekend. Consumer fireworks revenues have climbed steadily from $407 million in 2000, to $945 million in 2018. "If sales remain strong through July 4, consumer fireworks revenues could exceed $1 billion for the 2019 fireworks season," says Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the APA.

Backyard fireworks have never been more popular or more in demand. Since 2000, there has been an on-going proliferation of state and local legislation to relax consumer fireworks laws and lift fireworks prohibitions. 49 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico allow the sale and use of some types of consumer fireworks; Massachusetts is the only state that continues to have a prohibition on all consumer fireworks.

"With the liberalization of consumer fireworks laws and record-breaking growth in backyard fireworks usage, the number of fireworks-related injuries has dramatically declined," says Heckman. The fireworks-related injury rate is 56% lower than it was in 2000, when the trend in relaxing consumer fireworks laws was first initiated. 1 "I cannot think of any other consumer product on the market today that has experienced such record-breaking growth in consumption, yet achieved a sharp decline in injuries," added Heckman.

Heckman urges, "While the number of fireworks-related injuries has declined significantly, this is not the time for consumers to be lax about safety. Consumers should always keep safety top-of-mind by following common sense safety tips when using backyard fireworks as well as obeying all local fireworks laws." The APA through its Safety & Education Foundation is committed to educating the public on proper use of fireworks and urges consumers to become familiar with key fireworks safety tips before engaging in backyard firework celebrations this Fourth of July. Learn more by downloading the following safety tip flier: https://www.celebratesafely.org/assets/FactSheets/apsef-safetyflyer-final-2016.pdf

And by watching this brief animated safety video: https://youtu.be/_rukcqqXbcM

Have a safe and spectacular 4th of July and remember to always #CelebrateSafely!

About the American Pyrotechnics Association

The APA is the leading safety and trade association of the fireworks industry representing manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, and professional display companies. Founded in 1948, APA's mission is to encourage safety in the design and use of all types of fireworks, to provide industry information and support to its members, and to promote responsible regulation of the fireworks industry. Additional information about the fireworks industry, facts & figures, history of fireworks, state laws and safety tips, can be found on APA's website at www.americanpyro.com

Media Contact:

Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director

American Pyrotechnics Association

(301) 907-8181

216993@email4pr.com

1 https://www.americanpyro.com/assets/docs/FactsandFigures/rev19ConsumpVinjuriesLiberalizationgraph,%201976-2018.pdf

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Association