American Pyrotechnics Association Recommends Must See Independence Day Fireworks Displays

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independence Day Holiday is quickly approaching and millions of Americans are planning to take in Fourth of July parades, backyard barbecues, and community fireworks celebrations. The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) estimates that over 16,000 fireworks displays will commemorate America's 242nd birthday nationwide - from small towns to big city extravaganzas. The grandiose fireworks displays, well known for drawing in thousands of spectators and millions of at-home viewers thanks to live televised coverage, include Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, San Diego and Washington, DC. However, for mainstream America looking for that unique display that may be closer to home, here are our recommendations for some of the most dazzling displays that you won't want to miss:

City of Watertown, SD

1. City of Watertown, SD – South Dakota's Biggest Fireworks Show! – July 3: The City of Watertown will once again host the largest fireworks display in the State of South Dakota. The pyrotechnic spectacle takes place among the backdrop of the stunning Redlin Art Center. Lew's Fireworks, Inc., a third generation family fireworks company with roots in Watertown dating back to over 60 years, will execute the twenty-three minute synchronized, pyro-musical extravaganza. The show will feature many new and exciting, never seen effects to enhance spectator enjoyment and pay tribute to the freedoms we all cherish. According to lead pyrotechnician Derek Miller, "The City of Watertown has been amazing in coordinating this event to ensure a fun, safe environment. We are expecting record breaking attendance this year, and the display is one that South Dakotans and visitors will not want to miss."



2. Addison, TX - Addison Kaboom Town! - July 3: Everything is bigger in Texas and that is certainly true of Addison Kaboom Town!, one of the country's most lauded and most unique Independence Day celebrations. While Addison (at only 4.4 square miles) is home to fewer than 16,000 residents, they host one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations in the nation. The event draws over a half-million spectators from across the country to witness the world class patriotic display by Pyro Shows of Texas. The 30 minute fireworks show will be simulcast on 100.3 JACK-FM. New breath taking pyrotechnic products and effects will be featured during the show and keep any eye out for the exceptional closing finale.



3. City of Lake St. Louis, MO – Lake St. Louis– July 4: The community of Lake St. Louis, situated around two lakes in beautiful St. Charles County, will host one of the largest Independence Day displays in the region. The patriotic production will be fired from a dam, creating reflections of fiery illuminations dancing over the lake. Thousands of spectators take in the show from hundreds of boats on the lake as well as thousands of locals gather on the shoreline. This highly choreographed display, produced by Gateway Fireworks Displays, is designed to a unique soundtrack that will be broadcast on local FM radio for all spectators to enjoy. The show will exude patriotism, feature a never seen before "ghost" shell scene and conclude with the traditional grand fanfare of an Italian style finale. The 4th of July fireworks on Lake St. Louis is always a top favorite to see.



4. Blue Ash, OH - Red, White and Blue Ash – July 4: The annual Red, White and Blue Ash fireworks display, one of the largest fireworks celebrations in the tri-state area, hosted at the incredible Summit Park, a 130 acre park in one of the region's most beautiful settings. The sky is the limit for this fireworks extravaganza designed by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics, featuring over 7,000 fireworks shells and 10,000 pounds of explosive power, the show is a 35 minute, non-stop pyrotechnic spectacle. This year the display will feature effects from the new Summit Park Tower.



5. Idaho Falls, ID - Melaleuca Freedom Celebration – July 4: Celebrating its 26th year, you won't find a larger Fourth of July fireworks show west of the Mississippi. This show will delight spectators with high-flying colors, cutting-edge special effects and artistic choreography during a 31-minute production. Launched over the banks of the Snake River, this fireworks show is elegantly synchronized shell-for-shell and note-for-note by the fifth-generation pyrotechnicians at Western Display Fireworks. A newly constructed fireworks amphitheater and network of 100+ speakers were custom built for this show. With 170,000 attendees, this is Idaho's largest event and one of the largest gatherings in the Rocky Mountains.

This Independence Day we encourage all Americans to celebrate pride, patriotism and freedom by attending one of the thousands of dazzling fireworks displays across our great nation.

The APA is the leading trade association of the fireworks industry. The APA supports and promotes safety standards for all aspects of fireworks. The APA has a diverse membership including regulated and licensed manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, suppliers and professional display companies. Additional information about the fireworks industry, facts & figures, state laws and safety tips can be found on APA's website at http://www.americanpyro.com

