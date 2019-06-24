American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation Releases New Sparkler Safety Video

BETHESDA, Md., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks are as American as baseball, hotdogs and apple pie. Since the founding of our country, families have taken to their backyards and neighborhoods to use fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

"Sparklers have been an Independence Day tradition for generations, adding festive flare to July 4th celebrations large and small. People of all ages, but particularly children, delight in their glittery trail of sparks and crackling effects. However, because sparklers burn at a temperature of approximately 1,800° F, care must be taken to use them properly, especially around children," said Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation (APSEF).

In a new safety video the Foundation's Professor Sparkz urges parents and children to be Sparkler Safe this 4th of July by explaining tips on how to use sparklers properly and safely.

"The Independence Day holiday is the most popular day of the year to celebrate with sparklers and other types of backyard fireworks so safety must be a top priority," cautioned Jason Trout, APSEF President. It's important that families take the time to plan their fireworks celebrations by selecting a safe location that is free of debris and has a flat level surface. Additionally, make certain to read and follow all instructions for use and keep spectators at a safe distance.

The APSEF encourages consumers to observe local laws and be especially mindful of restrictions on fireworks usage in areas affected by dry or drought conditions. Please be considerate of your neighbors as unexpected fireworks use can be traumatic for military veterans, families with young children, and pets.

The public can learn more about how to #CelebrateSafely by downloading these safety tips https://www.celebratesafely.org/assets/FactSheets/apsef-safetyflyer-final-2016.pdf

Remember to be #SparklerSafe and #CelebrateSafely this 4th of July!

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

The APSEF is a 501 c (3) charitable organization focused on creating fireworks safety and education programs for youth. The goal of this education initiative, Celebrate Safely, is to instill in young people an understanding of how consumer fireworks should be used appropriately, discourage the misuse of fireworks, and decrease the number of fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Additional information about the foundation, including educational curriculum, videos, and safety tips can be found on the APSEF website at http://www.celebratesafely.org

