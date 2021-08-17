American Red Cross Challenges Gamers to Support Disaster Relief with 1st Rescue Royale Esports Tournament

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is launching its inaugural Rescue Royale charity esports tournament and streaming event to engage the gaming community in helping people impacted by disasters of all sizes.

"We are thrilled to launch our first Rescue Royale esports tournament, which offers a unique opportunity to provide lifechanging aid to people impacted by crises across the country," said, Nathan Groce, director, Consumer Fundraising at the American Red Cross. "Every day we see the heartbreak and devastation disasters inflict, and we need the gaming community to get into the game and come to the rescue of those in need."

Gamers and streamers can now register for the month-long stream-a-thon and fundraise on Tiltify by starting their own Rescue Royale Disaster Relief charity stream on their favorite platform. Individuals can also register to compete in the Rescue Royale Fall Guys Tournament. The top 20 qualifiers will win a free weekend trip to play live in the finals at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on October 16. Qualifiers can also participate virtually, if needed. Either with a solo campaign or alongside a squad of friends, gamers can fundraise and compete for special prizes and giveaways. Visit Redcross.org/rescue-royale and follow @RedCrossGaming to learn more and to register to compete.

By joining as a Rescue Royale fundraiser, gamers will also have access to CrowdControl. This optional tool for their charity stream can help gamers hit their fundraising goals by encouraging their supporters to sabotage their live gameplay with their donations as they stream.

Donations made between September 9 to October 16 through the stream-a-thon, tournament and finals will support Red Cross Disaster Relief which helps people affected by disasters like wildfires, floods, and countless other crises. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

"With this summer already setting new heat records and bringing massive wildfires, we're getting closer to the height of what could be an active and dangerous hurricane season," said Groce. "We need the help of the gaming community to help us provide comfort and hope during what can be the worst days of people's lives."

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year, providing shelter, food, relief supplies and emotional support to people in need. Last year, on top of the coronavirus pandemic, disasters overwhelmed families who spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 — nearly 1.5 million — than any other year over the past decade.

The Red Cross has partnered with esports tournament organizer and production company Allied Esports to produce the Rescue Royale event.

