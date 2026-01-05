Red Cross Teeters on Blood Shortage Following the Holidays

Donors have chance to win trip to Super Bowl LX during National Blood Donor Month.

Red Cross x Saquon Barkley huddle up for lifesaving play in January.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is facing a growing risk of a blood shortage following the holiday season. Currently, the Red Cross is distributing blood products faster than they are coming in. Without immediate action, doctors may have to make difficult decisions about which patients receive blood transfusions and who will need to wait. Snow, ice and frigid temperatures created challenges in December causing thousands of donations to go uncollected followed by busy holiday schedules and seasonal illness have significantly reduced donations—straining the Red Cross-national blood inventory.

The Red Cross and Pro Football Champion and blood donor Saquon Barkley are teaming up to inspire people to donate blood and save lives.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Red Cross is calling on donors to start the year with a lifesaving act of generosity. To help inspire action, all who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-25, 2026, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX, in partnership with the NFL. The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Your blood type is an MVP − Kick off 2026 with a blood or platelet donation. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Over the last two decades, blood donation rates have declined — which means even small disruptions can have a big impact on the Red Cross ability to meet patient needs. This makes partnerships like the one between the Red Cross and the NFL as important as ever.

Now in its seventh year, the Red Cross-NFL collaboration has helped motivate more than 150,000 first-time blood donors to take up this simple act of kindness. Growing it into a lifetime routine can save the lives of patients today, tomorrow and for years to come.

"The start of the new year is a challenging time to collect blood, but it's also an opportunity to build lifesaving habits," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services, American Red Cross. "Through our partnership with the NFL, we're turning ordinary acts of generosity into what we hope is a powerful tradition — ensuring patients have the blood they need, whenever they need it."

"Be like Saquon"- Give Blood, Save Lives

The Red Cross and Pro Football Champion and blood donor Saquon Barkley are asking, "Will you give blood to help save lives?" One of the most common reasons people say they don't give blood is simple, no one asked.

"I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out. It was a no-brainer for me to give again. It only takes about an hour and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring – it's a beautiful thing."

The blood supply can drop quickly – now's the time to get in the game and give blood or platelets.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

