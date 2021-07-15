American Red Cross Elects Carole L. Brown as New Member to National Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross has elected to its National Board of Governors Carole L. Brown Chief Executive of the Asset Management Group for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors with all of the powers of governing and directing, as well as overseeing the management of the business and affairs of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on July 14, 2021, delegates from local Red Cross units elected Brown to a three-year term.

"We are truly honored to welcome Carole L. Brown to the Red Cross Board of Governors," said Chairman Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "Carole's expertise in banking, investments and financial services will help the Board provide valuable oversight in its governance role that ensures the American Red Cross continues to fulfill its vital mission to alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies."

Carole L. Brown is the chief executive of the Asset Management Group for The PNC Financial Services Group. Prior to her current role, Carole was chief change and risk officer for PNC's Asset Management Group and Corporate & Institutional Banking businesses. Before joining PNC in August 2019, Carole served as chief financial officer for the City of Chicago. Prior to her work for the City of Chicago, Carole had a more than 25-year career as a municipal finance investment banker with various firms including Barclays Capital, Siebert, Brandford, Shank, Inc., Mesirow Financial and Lehman Brothers.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

SOURCE American Red Cross

Related Links

www.redcross.org

