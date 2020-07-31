American Red Cross Elects David Clark as New Member to National Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross has elected to its National Board of Governors Dave Clark, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Operations for Amazon.com.



The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors with all of the powers of governing and directing, as well as overseeing the management of the business and affairs of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on July 29, 2020, delegates from local Red Cross units elected Clark to a three-year term.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Dave Clark to the Red Cross Board of Governors," said Chairman Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "His knowledge of complex operations and logistics will be of great value as we work to improve processes to carry out our humanitarian mission in communities around the country."

Dave Clark serves as Senior Vice President of Amazon.com's Worldwide Operations, overseeing Amazon's global supply chain, delivery, and customer service, as well as the physical stores, Prime, and marketing teams. He joined the company in 1999 and prior to his current role, Dave held a number of other key positions at Amazon, including Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, Vice President of North America Operations, and General Manager of a Fulfillment Center.

