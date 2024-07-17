American Red Cross Elects Three New Members to Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross announced today that it has elected three new members to its Board of Governors.

The newly-elected members are:

Christina Chiu , President of Empire State Realty Trust

, President of Empire State Realty Trust Mary G. Berner , President and CEO of Cumulus Media Inc.

, President and CEO of Cumulus Media Inc. Gunjan Kedia , President of U.S. Bancorp

"We are delighted to welcome three exceptional leaders to the American Red Cross Board of Governors," said Chairman Gail J. McGovern. "Each of them brings tremendous experience and a deep dedication to the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross. Christina Chiu, Mary G. Berner and Gunjan Kedia will provide our Board of Governors with expertise and guidance that is vital to our organization as we continue to deliver comfort, relief and hope to those facing disaster and emergencies."

About Christina Chiu

Christina Chiu is President of Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT). Chiu previously served in other roles at ESRT including as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining ESRT, Chiu spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley, where she was Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Global Listed Real Assets Investing business, responsible for business development and capital raising efforts, institutional investor and consultant relationships, oversight of the day-to-day investing business, and execution of strategic initiatives. She began her career as a real estate investment banking analyst on both principal investing and strategic advisory transactions.

About Mary G. Berner

Mary G. Berner has been President and CEO of Cumulus Media Inc. since October 2015, after having served on the company's Board of Directors for six months. Before joining Cumulus, Berner served as President and CEO of MPA - The Association of Magazine Media, where she leveraged her deep understanding of media to aggressively champion and advocate for the industry among advertisers, investors, consumers, and regulators. Berner previously served as CEO of Reader's Digest Association and President and CEO of Fairchild Publications. When Fairchild became a division of Condé Nast Publications, she continued her leadership role while also serving as an officer of Condé Nast.

About Gunjan Kedia

Gunjan Kedia is President of U.S. Bancorp, where she oversees the Bank's three business lines – Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking. She also serves as a member of the U.S. Bank Managing Committee, its senior most leadership group. Kedia brings 30 years of financial services experience to her role. Before joining U.S. Bancorp in 2016 she held leadership positions at State Street Financial in Boston, where she was executive vice president and led the investment servicing business in the Americas; BNY Mellon, where she was head of global product management; and McKinsey & Company, where she was a partner and a core leader of the financial services practice. She began her career at PwC.

The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors who govern, direct and oversee management of the business of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Chiu, Berner and Kedia were each elected to a three-year term by delegates from local Red Cross units. In addition. the delegates elected Cliff Holtz, Red Cross president and CEO, to the Board and re-elected other current Board of Governors members for additional terms.

For more information about the Red Cross Board of Governors, visit redcross.org/leadership.

