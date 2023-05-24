American Red Cross Expands Campaign to Reduce Childhood Drowning

News provided by

American Red Cross

24 May, 2023, 07:42 ET

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross announced today a plan to double the size of its groundbreaking Aquatics Centennial Campaign by the end of 2023. The campaign aims to reduce drowning rates in locations where drowning rates are above the national average. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's data, when looking at Centennial programs as a whole, counties with Red Cross Centennial programs saw an overall 10% decrease in drowning rates versus a 6% decrease nationally. As part of this expansion, the Red Cross plans to help teach 22,500 more children annually to become water competent. Additionally, each year, the campaign is expected to support the training of 900 lifeguards and 600 Red Cross Water Safety Instructor® professionals.

Continue Reading
Brevard County, Florida. Children proudly show their Learn-to-Swim completion cards that they achieved by participating in swim lessons as part of the Aquatics Centennial Campaign. Photo credit American Red Cross
Brevard County, Florida. Children proudly show their Learn-to-Swim completion cards that they achieved by participating in swim lessons as part of the Aquatics Centennial Campaign. Photo credit American Red Cross

The Aquatics Centennial Campaign was launched in 2014 on the 100th anniversary of Commodore Wilbert Longfellow's 33-year effort that reduced the national drowning rate by 50%. These additions will augment the already successful campaign, which has delivered more than 120,000 sets of swim lessons and 5,000 certified lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors. The expansion of this Red Cross drowning prevention work comes at a time when national data shows that drowning continues to be a problem in underserved communities.

"We are thrilled to see such positive outcomes as a result of our water safety mission," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the Red Cross. "That's why, today, we are working to double the number of communities participating in the Aquatics Centennial Campaign to 100. Working with trusted partners such as Diversity in Aquatics and The ZAC Foundation, as well as our Red Cross training providers, we hope to further reduce the tragedy of childhood drowning."

"When looking at a range of data points, we see a marked improvement in drowning rates versus the national average in those communities being served by the Aquatics Centennial Campaign," said William Ramos, Ph.D., a member of the Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council and associate professor for the University of Indiana's School of Public Health. "It's a source of pride to see our work contributing to achieving these results and to be able to extend the campaign based on our past success."

In a video explaining the importance of the program in the Miami-Dade, Florida community, Bridget McKinney, a member of the Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council and president/founder of Professionals – Sharing With a Purpose, shared, "Because of the Aquatics Centennial Campaign, we now have the infrastructure in place to develop lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors – many of whom started out taking our swim lessons. This critical support has helped us reach so many more in our community than we would have otherwise."

Each year, the Red Cross trains more than 2.5 million people in swimming and water safety. The campaign builds upon this ecosystem of water safety – a focus on water safety education, CPR training for parents and community-based outreach – thereby making the water safer for everyone.

For more information, visit redcross.org/CentennialSwim.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

SOURCE American Red Cross

Also from this source

Support Military Families in Honor of Military Appreciation Month

Top Military and Caregiver Survivor Organizations Release Joint Report on Complications Faced by Caregiver and Suicide Survivors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.