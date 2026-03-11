American Red Cross Honors State Farm® with the 2026 Mission Leader Award

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is proud to present State Farm® with the 2026 Mission Leader Award, recognizing its remarkable support and sustained commitment to the Red Cross mission. This annual award honors an organization whose leadership and commitment has driven extraordinary results in advancing the organization's humanitarian work to prevent and alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies.

State Farm’s generosity includes donating four Emergency Response Vehicles to Red Cross regions around the country to support local preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

State Farm has served as a Red Cross Mission Leader since 2024, joining a group of the organization's most generous supporters — donors contributing more than $3 million annually to help ensure the Red Cross can fulfill its mission wherever and whenever it's needed most.

"State Farm is honored to receive national recognition from the American Red Cross, a leader in disaster preparedness and community recovery," said Rasheed Merritt, State Farm Executive, Corporate Responsibility. "Through lifesaving programs, the Red Cross plays a vital role in helping build safer, stronger and more resilient communities. The philanthropic support State Farm provides to Red Cross preparedness programs and disaster relief efforts demonstrates a shared commitment — to be good neighbors."

State Farm's long-standing participation in the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) demonstrates decades of sustained investment in Red Cross readiness, ensuring teams, supplies and infrastructure are prepared in advance of emergencies. This backing helps enable the Red Cross to provide safe shelter, meals, emotional support and other critical assistance at a moment's notice while strengthening community preparedness and resiliency for the future.

Beyond its ADGP membership, State Farm continues to sponsor key Red Cross initiatives, including the Home Fire Campaign, Sound the Alarm, Be Red Cross Ready and the Red Cross Emergency App, which collectively help families stay safe and access critical emergency information. In 2025, State Farm donated 15 vehicles totaling $1,000,000 — including four Emergency Response Vehicles — to Red Cross regions around the country to help support local preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

State Farm also served as a matching gift sponsor in December 2025, donating $500,000 while inspiring others to give and helping amplify support for the Red Cross mission. In addition, State Farm offers a year‑round employee matching gift program, empowering associates who want to deepen their impact and support the Red Cross throughout the year.

As the national Sound the Alarm sponsor, State Farm plays a leading role in supporting home fire safety efforts nationwide. That leadership is matched by action, with State Farm associates volunteering alongside Red Cross teams to install free smoke alarms, develop emergency escape plans, and share vital home fire safety education. Since the program began, the Red Cross has documented at least 2,577 lives saved, installed more than 3.1 million smoke alarms, and supported families in creating over 1.5 million escape plans.

Additionally, State Farm associates are engaged blood donors. Last year, State Farm hosted 33 blood drives across nine states where 154 first-time blood donors helped the Red Cross collect more than 860 donations of lifesaving blood. State Farm employees have given more than 170,000 donations of blood over the last 40 years.

"We are honored to recognize State Farm with this year's Mission Leader Award commending its unwavering support of our humanitarian work," said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "The depth and breadth of State Farm's commitment continue to bolster our ability to provide help and hope in the face of emergencies, and I'm profoundly grateful for their generosity."

Award Presentation at the 2026 National Awards Dinner

The Mission Leader Award will be formally presented on Wednesday, April 15, during the American Red Cross Awards Dinner at the organization's headquarters in Washington, D.C. This annual event represents the highest form of national recognition offered by the Red Cross, honoring extraordinary contributions from volunteers, partners, donors and employees across the nation.

About State Farm:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance combined in the United States. Its more than 19,200 agent offices and 65,000 employees serve over 96 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2025 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

