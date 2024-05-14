American Red Cross Receives Pledge from Merck to Support Health-Related Needs Caused by Record Number of Climate and Weather Disasters

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross announced today that it has received a generous pledge from Merck & Co., Inc., a leading global biopharmaceutical company, to provide support for health-related humanitarian needs stemming from a recent spike in climate and weather disasters across the U.S. The country endured an all-time high of 28 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters last year alone, significantly damaging local communities and driving an estimated 2.5 million people from their homes.

The Red Cross will use Merck's funding to strengthen its Community Adaptation Program, an initiative that aims to enhance the ability of local nonprofits to improve access to essential health services, nutritious food and safe housing. Currently, the program operates in 18 disaster-prone counties across 13 states, including New Jersey, where Merck is headquartered.

"Climate change continues to have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of populations and countries worldwide, and the U.S. is no exception," said Allison Goldberg, president of the Merck Foundation. "The relentless cycle of destruction caused by climate-driven disasters is deeply troubling to us, and we are proud to stand with the Red Cross as they strengthen communities and expand access to care for people in desperate need of help across the country."

"We see firsthand how chronic health conditions, food insecurity and the availability of affordable housing are worsened by disasters," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Merck's generosity will accelerate our efforts to forge stronger local partner networks and boost community resilience to disasters. As a native of New Jersey, I am especially honored that Merck will support our crucial work in Atlantic County to help people experiencing severe hardships."

In addition to supporting domestic efforts, the Red Cross is working to increase climate programming in its international work as part of its broader climate crisis plan. To learn more, visit redcross.org/climate.

