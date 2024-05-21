American Red Cross Supports Military Community Around the World

Red Cross volunteers and staff make a difference in the lives of military members and their families during Military Appreciation Month and beyond

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross provides comfort and care to members of the U.S. military community through every phase of duty, from when they first enlist to life after service. Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces teams are there, 24 hours a day, for those who serve and their loved ones.

Guided by a Congressional Charter, the Red Cross provides communication between service members and their families during times of emergency. For nearly 140 years, Red Crossers have supported every major forward deployment and mobilization of the U.S. military by relaying urgent messages relating to the health and wellness of family members and extended families, and through morale and welfare activities. This support is provided by a global network of Red Cross staff and volunteers, ranging from deployment zones to military hospitals.

This Military Appreciation Month, the Red Cross is inviting people to turn 'Thank you for your service' into action. For those with a military background or just a heart for military and veteran communities, Service to the Armed Forces employment and volunteer opportunities are available.

"Serving those who serve our country is an incredibly rewarding experience," said Anthony Trimarco, Senior Director for Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Deployment Readiness. "Red Crossers have the opportunity to help service members communicate with their loved ones in times of crisis and implement programing that boosts morale and helps service members, veterans and their families cope with the unique challenges of military life."

A GLOBAL PRESENCE. Trained volunteers and staff facilitate communication in times of emergency and provide free, confidential assistance to service members and their families when and where they need it.

The Red Cross has a presence on all military installations in the U.S. and at more than 35 overseas offices, including England , Germany , Italy , Spain , Japan , South Korea , Djibouti , Iraq , Kuwait , Poland and Romania .

Requests for emergency assistance can be initiated and tracked from anywhere in the world, online, by phone and through our Hero Care mobile app and in-person.

Visit redcross.org/saf to learn more about volunteer and employment opportunities, or click here to hear from SAF Mobile Staff Members located around the globe.

NATIONAL DONORS JOIN LONG LEGACY OF RED CROSS MILITARY SUPPORT

Generous donations from Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program members enable the Red Cross to maintain a global network of thousands of volunteers and employees to support the military 365 days a year through emergency communications, training, community resources and support to ill and injured service members and veterans. Contributions from partners like Bank of America, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Reliance, Inc., USAA and Wilf Family Foundations ensure the Red Cross is there 24/7 to provide comfort and care to members of the military, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

