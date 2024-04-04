American Red Cross welcomes American Airlines as its newest Mission Leader

American is a longtime supporter of the Red Cross, committing millions of miles each year to power essential travel to assist those in need.

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross recognizes American Airlines, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, as its newest Mission Leader. American joins an elite group of the most generous Red Cross donors — those giving more than $3 million annually to help alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies.

The American Red Cross counts on Mission Leaders like American Airlines to ensure we’re there when we’re needed most – providing warm meals, relief supplies, comfort and care in the wake of disasters.

As a Mission Leader, American pledges financial and in-kind donations to fuel Red Cross relief, response and recovery efforts. The airline has been a member of the Annual Disaster Giving Program — a group of forward-thinking donors who provide support in advance of disasters — since 2014. Additionally, American activates customer donation programs and offers workplace giving and disaster volunteer opportunities to its employees to provide increased support to the Red Cross in the wake of disasters.

"American Airlines is humbled to be recognized as a mission leader of the American Red Cross," said Ron DeFeo, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at American Airlines. "Aligning with our purpose of caring for people on life's journey, we are dedicated to uplifting and supporting communities in times of crisis."

The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country every year — mobilizing a team every eight minutes — providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, floods and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from partners like American continue to power Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

"Mission Leaders like American are vital to our lifesaving mission, helping support innovation across our organization and providing capacity to respond immediately in times of crisis," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "We are profoundly grateful for their remarkable generosity year after year, which safeguards our ability to care for those in need when the unthinkable happens."

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

