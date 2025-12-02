American Residential Services (ARS) Appoints Divakar Jandhyala (DJ) as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Digital Transformation and AI-Driven Growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS), a national leader in heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services, today announced the appointment of Divakar Jandhyala (DJ) as Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to CEO Scott Boose.

Divakar Jandhyala, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer

DJ joins ARS with more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale digital, data, and AI-driven transformations across technology-enabled service organizations. He brings deep expertise in architecting enterprise platforms and applying artificial intelligence to improve customer experience, field productivity, and business performance. He has held senior executive roles across product, technology, and AI at companies including CLEAResult, Balfour, and multiple high-growth software ventures.

"We are excited to welcome DJ to the ARS leadership team," said Scott Boose, Chief Executive Officer of ARS. "DJ brings a unique combination of strategic vision and hands-on expertise in AI, automation, and technology-enabled service delivery. His leadership will be essential as we continue to advance our digital foundation, elevate the customer and technician experience, and scale ARS for our next phase of growth."

His mandate includes leading ARS's digital strategy, driving automation and AI enablement to fuel ARS's growth, and expanding customer revenue opportunities by delivering field-ready, customer-centric solutions to boost technician productivity and improve the customer experience.

"I'm honored to join ARS at such a meaningful point in its evolution," said DJ. "ARS has demonstrated its ability to leverage a unified technology architecture unprecedented for platforms of its magnitude in the industry. There is an extraordinary opportunity for ARS to transform every step of the service experience by combining its national scale with data and AI. I'm excited to partner with Scott and the broader ARS team to build a stronger, smarter, and more connected future for our customers and technicians."

ARS serves homeowners nationwide through its expansive branch network and continues to invest in technology and innovation to improve service delivery, enhance operational performance, and support long-term growth.

About American Residential Services:

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC