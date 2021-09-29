AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS) Network of Brands to Honor Veterans with Home Services Makeovers Across Company's Network

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS, one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services, announces its ARS Cares Saluting Our Veterans program. In special recognition of Veterans Day, ARS/Rescue Rooter and its network of brands are recognizing the heroes who bravely have or are currently serving our country by awarding free HVAC systems and water heaters to deserving men and women across the company's network in 24 states.

ARS is requesting the help of the general public to nominate veterans who are in need of a new HVAC system or water heater, as individuals can make nominations for the ARS Cares Saluting Our Veterans Program via ars.com/ars-cares .

"Our Veterans have done everything asked of them in their mission to serve our country, and at ARS we consider it our privilege to give back to these courageous men and women," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "These individuals and their families deserve to have their homes be a place of comfort and refuge, and we feel this program is a meaningful step in making that possible. In addition to the Saluting Our Veterans Program, ARS is also committed to the hiring of Veterans. Since 2017, ARS has hired at least 250 veterans annually, and we look to double that number in 2022."

Open immediately, the nomination period will close on Friday, October 15, 2021. ARS's national network of brands will then select recipients in each entry market, and selected veterans will begin to be notified the week of October 18, 2021 with installations happening in early November in honor of Veterans Day.

The ARS Cares initiative was launched in 2016 to cultivate positive relationships with communities where we live, work, and play. Since that time, more than 150 home services makeovers have been completed, donating more than $1 million of HVAC systems and water heaters to deserving recipients. To learn more about ARS Cares and view official Terms & Conditions, visit ars.com/ars-cares.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS) :

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including 4 Eco Services, A.J. Perri, Air Experts, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, My Electric Works, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, The Rooter Works, Total Comfort, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ars.com

