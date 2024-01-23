AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES HIGHLIGHTS INDOOR AIR QUALITY TIPS

As colder weather keeps more people inside their homes, indoor air quality becomes more important

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather, a growing number of residents working from home, and recent events like last summer's Canadian wildfire smoke infiltrating regions in the Midwest and East Coast (up to 70 million people in 32 states were affected), concerns about the air we breathe within our homes are rising.

According to a 2021 Johnson Controls survey , more than 80 percent of homeowners prioritize improving indoor air quality, especially those with children at home. The survey also revealed that nearly two in three homeowners believe their in-home air quality needs improvement. It's clear that homeowners are looking for ways to make their indoor environments healthier, safer, and more comfortable.

American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, is sharing tips and best practices on how homeowners can enhance their indoor air quality, especially during the winter when people tend to spend more time indoors.

Among ARS's recommendations for homeowners:

Replace HVAC system filters regularly depending on your homes needs as described by your HVAC technician

Manage household humidity levels

Incorporate indoor plants to purify the air naturally

Periodically inspect and maintain air ducts

Use kitchen exhaust fans while cooking

Ensure that rugs and carpets stay clean

Keep windows closed during outdoor air quality advisories, like wildfires

Ensure that indoor filtration systems use HEPA filters, which remove most dust, pollen, and mold from the air

"The air we breathe in our homes has a lasting impact on our lives and those of our family members," said Joseph Hark, Vice President of Field Operations at ARS/Rescue Rooter. "With winter weather keeping many in their homes for extended periods, now is a great time to take steps to improve your home's air quality, and we have skilled technicians across the country to help address your questions."

