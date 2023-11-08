AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES SHARES TIPS FOR PREPARING YOUR HOME FOR COLDER WEATHER

News provided by

American Residential Services, LLC

08 Nov, 2023, 11:01 ET

The home services company shares professional tips so you can ready your home's HVAC and plumbing for winter weather.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, recently shared professional advice for homeowners looking to get ahead of the winter weather by preparing their home's HVAC and plumbing.

As most of the country is experiencing colder weather, the home services company is urging homeowners to be proactive in their care for their homes so they can avoid emergency heating and plumbing repairs.

Continue Reading

"As winter draws near, homeowners should pre-emptively maintain their heating and plumbing systems," said Scott Boose, chief executive officer of ARS/Rescue Rooter. "This approach doesn't just help keep your home warm and comfortable, but it also minimizes the potential for expensive emergency repairs. Our experienced and knowledgeable professionals are ready to perform heater tune-ups and plumbing inspections to ensure our customers are prepared."

To anticipate colder weather and freezing temperatures, homeowners should:

  1. Schedule a heating system tune-up. Whether you need a furnace tune-up or you have a heat pump system that could use looking over, getting a heating system tune-up is a great way to ensure you're prepared for winter.
  2. Protect against frozen pipes. Frozen pipes can cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to your home. A professional plumber can help you insulate pipes so that they are less likely to freeze, as well as give you practical advice about winter weather precautions, such as sealing gaps or cracks in your exterior walls. 
  3. Get attic insulation. Attic insulation can reduce the energy your heating system expends to heat up your home, which can, in turn, reduce the risk of breakdowns and the need for emergency service.

As the calendar year draws to a close, homeowners should also consider making upgrades to make their homes more energy efficient. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may offer tax credits to some homeowners.

"The IRA presents opportunities for some to save money with tax credits," said Joseph Hark, vice president of field operations at ARS. "Our sales team can help homeowners understand what equipment is eligible and work with them to upgrade the heating systems in their homes before the year ends."

For a complete list of what equipment is eligible for tax credits, homeowners can check ARS's website. ARS is not a licensed tax professional and cannot provide tax advice. Homeowners should consult with a tax advisor on eligibility for any tax credits.

For furnace maintenance and plumbing repairs, an ounce of prevention is certainly worth a pound of cure. Scheduling a visit with a professional HVAC technician or plumber during the milder autumn months can ensure that your family's comfort and safety aren't at risk during the colder weather months, when heating system breakdowns and emergency plumbing repairs are significantly more common.

For more information about your home's HVAC and plumbing systems, visit the ARS/Rescue Rooter blog.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter):
Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC

Also from this source

JOSEPH HARK OF AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES DISCUSSES INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

JOSEPH HARK OF AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES DISCUSSES INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

Joseph Hark, Vice President of Field Operations at American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and...
AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 ARS CARES PROGRAM

AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 ARS CARES PROGRAM

American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and Plumbing services, has announced a call for nominations...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Home Improvement

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.