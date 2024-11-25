American Safety Institute (ASI) Announces Strategic Investment by The Brydon Group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI, a leader in both classroom and online driver training software and services, today announced a strategic investment that will enable deeper investment in content, capabilities, and customer service. The investment is led by The Brydon Group. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

ASI was founded by Bart Cassidy, a pioneer in the industry who built the business after years of first-hand experience with the NYPD. The company offers driver training content based on decades of research and repeated testing for efficacy over its 30+ year history.

ASI announces strategic investment by The Brydon Group. Will support content, capabilities, and customer service Post this

As part of the transaction, experienced investor and operator Arthur Peschansky will join the company as the Chief Executive Officer. Alongside Mr. Peschansky, ASI will continue to be led by its skilled team. With ASI's long-standing knowledge of the market, the support and resources provided by growth investors, and the addition of Arthur as CEO, the company will increase the effectiveness of products and services offered to its network of Channel Partners and State DMVs.

"The significant investment opens up new opportunities to create additional benefits for customers," said Arthur Peschansky, CEO of ASI. "The company has an established base of partners, which will provide a strong foundation to build further success in the marketplace. Together, we will continue to be thought leaders in the driver training market and introduce innovations that help our partners be successful today and in the future."

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate businesses in software and business-to-business, government and healthcare services. Sunbelt Brokers served as financial advisor to ASI. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to The Brydon Group.

SOURCE American Safety Institute