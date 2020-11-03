American Samoa Department of Education Selects IXL to Support Math Instruction

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 10 million students, today announced a three-year agreement with the American Samoa Department of Education (ASDOE) to bring its technology to approximately 10,500 students and 800 teachers. Through this new deal, IXL will supply its award-winning program to all 23 public elementary and 6 public high schools in American Samoa to supplement math instruction.

The ASDOE strives to improve student outcomes by providing exceptional learning experiences to every child it serves. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the department began searching for effective ways to maintain a high standard of education for its students while pivoting to remote learning. After a thorough search, the department realized IXL was already successfully used by many of its teachers and offers a robust standards-aligned curriculum ideal for wherever learning takes place.

In particular, the ASDOE deeply valued IXL's easy-to-use skill plans, which provide comprehensive content matched to the textbooks its teachers use. IXL skills are also aligned to the Common Core State Standards and the American Samoa College and Career Ready Standards, allowing the department to ensure students are working on the right concepts to meet key benchmarks.

"When we shifted to remote learning, it was imperative our community have access to a platform with a proven track record of cultivating students' math skills and supporting teachers," said Dr. Sreenivasan Panicker, Math Specialist at the American Samoa Department of Education. "IXL's curriculum-aligned resources help develop the skill sets our students need to excel and free up valuable time for our educators."

Additionally, the ASDOE was impressed by how IXL automatically adjusts to learners' skill levels so they can work at their own pace and receive support at the appropriate level. With IXL Analytics, teachers will be able to accurately track student progress and target their teaching.

"IXL's strength comes from its adaptive curriculum and powerful analytics that help teachers plan lessons to meet every individual need," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "Whether students are learning at home or in the classroom, IXL takes pressure off of educators so they can focus on providing world-class instruction."

IXL's personalized learning platform

IXL is built on over 8,000 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

Currently used by 10 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 75 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya , and Vocabulary.com .

