Rosetta Stone for Schools and Lynn Public Schools Partner to Accelerate Equitable Language Learning

Lynn Public Schools takes pride in its diverse student body, with ELL's comprising 30% of the population, and is dedicated to ensuring that they reach their full potential. To meet this commitment, LPS has partnered with Rosetta Stone so that its students can build fluency in a second language and develop skills essential for college or a career after graduation.

Breaking down language barriers

With carefully scaffolded lessons, interactive activities, and powerful reporting tools, Rosetta Stone provides the district with everything that it needs to help ELLs overcome language obstacles and improve academic outcomes.

Rosetta Stone engages learners in all four domains of language—reading, writing, speaking, and listening. Its structured immersion method maximizes a student's exposure to English, mirroring how our brains first acquire language. Students learn intuitively through real-world images and audio from native English speakers. There are no instructions or translations—ELLs learn through context and reasoning, assigning meaning to what they see and hear. These features ultimately help ELLs build a deeper and more lasting understanding of English while accelerating learning. The immersive environment also means that any student, regardless of their language skills and reading level, can benefit from Rosetta Stone.

Options for every learner

Additionally, Lynn Public Schools can leverage Rosetta Stone's immersive lessons to personalize learning for students in world language courses. With access to 25 languages , learners have the agency to select the language that they want to learn. For example, English-speaking students may choose to learn Spanish to connect with their local communities, while other learners explore Mandarin or Arabic to challenge themselves.

Speaking aloud, early, and often

Recognizing that speaking is fundamental to mastering languages, Rosetta Stone also prioritizes the development of strong verbal skills. Targeted speaking practice empowers students to develop conversational fluency, enabling them to communicate comfortably in classroom and everyday settings. TruAccent , the platform's speech recognition engine, provides learners with immediate feedback on how well they spoke each word or phrase compared to native speakers. This feature fine-tunes their accents and boosts their confidence by showing that their pronunciation is authentic and that they are communicating clearly. TruAccent is one of the only speech engines that offers specific support for children's voices.

Connecting the community

Lynn Public Schools is excited to offer Rosetta Stone as a language learning resource to its entire community. Staff members can use Rosetta Stone to learn the native languages of students and families, enabling them to better support learners' needs. The district also encourages parental involvement by giving family members the opportunity to participate in the same lessons as their children.

"For our teachers who are primarily dealing with students who speak only Spanish—how do they communicate? Rosetta Stone is a great tool where they can learn some conversational Spanish or learn to be fluent at their own pace," said Evonne Alvarez, Superintendent of LPS. "We've had an inordinate amount of teachers and staff who have asked, 'How do I pick up some Spanish to be able to communicate with my students?'"

"Language learning promotes inclusivity through shared communication and equips students with skills essential for success in the classroom and beyond," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "With Rosetta Stone's immersive environment, learners of every age and background can quickly develop fluency, build confidence, and form deeper connections with their communities."

Close equity gaps for ELLs with Rosetta Stone for Schools

English language learners were among those most severely affected by academic disruptions. In fact, World-Class Instructional Design and Assessment (WIDA) results show that ELL language development has trended lower recently than in pre-pandemic years. To address this challenge, Rosetta Stone gives educators a comprehensive toolkit to help ELLs develop fluency and succeed academically.

The platform's placement guides assist teachers in determining which Rosetta Stone unit matches an ELL's current proficiency level without the need for additional testing. These guides align with English language proficiency assessments in all 50 states and utilize results from state-mandated English-language screeners to recommend the exact starting unit for each student.

Educators also rely on Rosetta Stone's customizable reporting tools to identify knowledge gaps and provide students with lessons that best meet their needs. Reports on student activity, usage, and progress, highlight how ELLs are progressing through the curriculum and whether or not they are meeting learning goals.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone has dedicated itself to changing people's lives through the power of language for more than 30 years. The company's innovative digital solutions use advanced technology to help learners at home, in schools, and in workplaces achieve their language goals. By learning with Rosetta Stone, people experience the joy of being able to read, write, and speak 25 languages, and make deeper connections with the world around them. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021. IXL Learning includes IXL , TPT , Wyzant , SpanishDictionary.com , ingles.com , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com , Emmersion , and StudySpanish.com . Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom .

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning