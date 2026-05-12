American Securities Completes Sale of CPM to Rosebank Industries

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Securities LLC ("American Securities"), a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced the completion of the sale of CPM Holdings, Inc. ("CPM"), a global leader in highly engineered process equipment and automation solutions, to Rosebank Industries plc (LON: ROSE) ("Rosebank"), in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.*

Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, CPM is an innovative leader in highly engineered processing equipment used in oilseed, animal feed production, renewable energy, plant-based foods and industrial materials. Since American Securities' investment in 2018, the company has strengthened its leadership position across key end markets while expanding its higher-margin aftermarket and recurring revenue offerings. CPM increased its presence in attractive growth areas, including renewable energy, and invested significantly in talent, technology, and operational capabilities to support long-term growth. The company also continued to drive innovation through initiatives such as Monarc, a proprietary technology designed to help customers produce clean label products more safely and efficiently at scale.

"We are incredibly proud of what the CPM team accomplished during our partnership," said Michael Sand, Partner at American Securities. "Together, we strengthened the company's operational capabilities, expanded into new markets, and advanced innovative technologies that position CPM for continued long-term growth. We thank Dave Webster and the entire CPM team and wish them continued success with Rosebank."

*Excludes potential earn-out payment based on the achievement of certain FY26 performance targets.

About American Securities

Founded in 1994, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in North American companies, primarily in the industrial and B2B services sectors. With $23 billion under management, we partner with businesses generating $200 million to $2 billion in annual revenues. We combine deep sector expertise, differentiated insights and proven internal capabilities to serve as transformational partners that drive growth and build enduring value. Our investment philosophy emphasizes capital preservation through disciplined investing and hands-on engagement, paired with repeatable value creation processes and operational excellence. American Securities is based in New York with an office in Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.american-securities.com.

About CPM

Founded in 1883, CPM has evolved from its origins as the California Pellet Mill into a diversified industrial business. Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, the company has become an innovative leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered process equipment and automation systems. CPM serves a global customer base, operating through three core segments: Industrial Solutions, Engineered Solutions and Process Solutions primarily serving the animal feed, oilseed processing, renewable energy, food, and other industrial markets. The company operates 35 facilities globally and maintains a commercial presence in more than 100 countries, with approximately 1,700 employees.

Press Contact

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE American Securities LLC