American Senior Benefits joins Integrity Marketing Group in Transformational Partnership

DALLAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has completed its acquisition of American Senior Benefits, one of the largest career agency distribution networks in the country. Based in Kansas City, American Senior Benefits is focused entirely on serving the Senior Market, which aligns perfectly with Integrity's core markets. As part of the deal, American Senior Benefits' founders Jim Sweeney and Clay LeGeyt become owners in Integrity. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

For the past 10 years, American Senior Benefits has grown to become a major market leader, partnering with over 1,500 affiliated career agents operating out of 100-plus nationwide locations to offer Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, life insurance, annuities, long term care, and other specialized health care insurance products for the Senior Market. In 2019, American Senior Benefits will produce almost $500 Million in new insurance premiums.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be part of a larger organization that will deliver the reach and carrier relationships we need to grow in ways we never thought possible," added Sweeney "This is a great opportunity for our employees, our Regional Sales Managers, our agents, our customers, and our insurance carrier partners."

"This partnership is a home run. Our core values and culture of serving people mesh perfectly with those of Integrity," said LeGeyt. "Integrity understands that agents are the engine of success for our entire organization and this industry. With Integrity in our corner, we will continue to run American Senior Benefits as before, but the sky's the limit on what we can achieve together."

More on American Senior Benefits' decision to join Integrity can be viewed in the following video: www.IntegrityMarketing.com/asb

"Joining forces with American Senior Benefits is transformational for Integrity and will catapult us to even higher levels of success by combining two of the largest organizations in the Senior Market," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Jim and Clay have created a culture of teamwork, innovation and a shared drive for success in a career agency system that's unlike any other in the market today. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish working as part of the same team."

"American Senior Benefits has a winning model, providing affiliated agents with great training, great products and strong company support," added Steve Young, Chairman of the Board of Integrity. "Bringing in partners like this is what has made Integrity the best of the best in the industry today."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the nation's leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving the Senior Market. Integrity develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network, which includes other large insurance agencies located throughout the country that has over 200,000 independent agents. Integrity serves almost 4 million clients with 500 employees. In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place over $1.5 billion in new premium. More information is available at: www.IntegrityMarketing.com

