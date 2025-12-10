American Signature's Retail Boxes Create Expansion Opportunity for Growing Retailers

A&G offers 23 store leases from the home furnishings retailer across 12 states

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is now entertaining offers for 23 store leases on behalf of American Signature, Inc. (ASI), a national home furnishings retailer and the parent of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture.

The bid deadline is Friday, December 19, 2025. As real estate advisor to ASI, A&G has scheduled a real estate auction on Monday, January 5, 2026, pending approval of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

"The availability of ASI's strategically located retail boxes is significant given high shopping center occupancy rates and a historic dearth of new retail construction," said Emilio Amendola, Co-President of A&G and leader of its real estate sales division. "This bankruptcy sale is a tremendous opportunity for healthy, expanding operators to fuel their growth."

Averaging 50,000 square feet, the American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture boxes are available for immediate turnkey occupancy, in both suburban and urban markets across 12 states.

"We're already seeing strong interest in these locations," said A&G Senior Managing Director Mike Matlat. "These spaces are an excellent fit for furniture operators, off-price retailers, discount department stores, specialty grocers, sporting goods brands and entertainment tenants. In addition, we anticipate interest from landlords who want to subdivide and creatively reinvent larger boxes as part of shopping center redevelopments."

The stores are in:

Florida (1)

Georgia (7)

Illinois (1)

Indiana (2)

Kentucky (1)

Maryland (1)

Michigan (2)

Missouri (1)

New York (2)

Ohio (2)

Pennsylvania (1)

Virginia (2)

Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc. is a furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio, with Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture stores across the United States. On November 22, 2025, ASI filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

For additional real estate details, including bid procedures and remaining lease terms for individual locations, contact Emilio Amendola, (631) 465-9507, [email protected], Mike Matlat, (631) 465-9508, [email protected], or Erik Potocek, (630) 352-7110, [email protected]. Interested parties can also visit: https://agrep.com/index.php/american-signature-furniture.

About A&G

A&G Real Estate Partners is a team of commercial real estate experts that always derives the highest possible value for its clients' real estate assets and leases. Its strategic negotiators, brand-protectors and relationship-builders bring a proven track record in portfolio-optimization, real estate sales, due diligence, valuations, and strategic growth consulting. Known for its integrity, technology, and marketing prowess, A&G has advised the nation's leading brands in both healthy and distressed situations. Since 2012, the firm has sold over $13 billion in properties and leases and negotiated over $12 billion in rent-reduction and occupancy-cost savings for its clients. A&G is headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country. For more information, please visit: www.agrep.com.

