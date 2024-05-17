AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2024 RESEARCH ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS & INAUGURAL FOUNDERS AWARD

DALLAS, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced the recipients of the 2024 Inaugural Founders Award and the 2024 Research Achievement Awards at the 2024 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting.

For over three decades, ASA has honored members of the dermatology community who embody the characteristics that made the late Dr. David Martin Carter an inspiration to dermatologists, investigators, and medical students throughout the world. Dr. Carter and ASA's late co-founder, Dr. George Hambrick, worked tirelessly to grow the organization into a leading force to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. This year, the organization is presenting the first ever Founders Award to highlight the enormous contributions of both Dr. Carter and Dr. Hambrick to the field of dermatology.

The 2024 Inaugural Founders Award was presented to Kim Yancey, MD of UT Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Yancey is a professor and the former Chairman of the Department of Dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He has been a National Institutes of Health-funded researcher for more than 25 years. An eminent dermatologist, medical scientist, and lecturer, Dr. Yancey has devoted much of his career to mentoring the next generation of dermatologists. He is also a distinguished author, editor, and scholar. ASA is proud to recognize his four decades of teaching, leadership, and investigative research in the field of dermatology.

"Congratulations to Dr. Yancey and the 2024 Research Achievement Award recipients. We are honored to recognize these outstanding physicians in the field of dermatology for their vital work," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

"We are excited to present the 2024 Inaugural Founders Award to Dr. Kim Yancey," said David A. Norris, MD, President of ASA. "Dr. Yancey is the first honoree to receive this reimagined, prestigious award. Throughout his distinguished career in dermatology, he has prepared a generation of young scientists for careers in dermatology."

ASA's Research Achievement Awards were instituted in 1989 to identify established scientists in investigative dermatology and cutaneous biology. This year, ASA acknowledged individuals who significantly progressed research in autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, vitiligo, skin cancer, melanoma, pigment cell disorders, psoriasis, and translational research, as well as community education and outreach.

The following 2024 Research Achievement Awards were presented:

2024 Research Achievement Award in Psoriasis

Joseph F. Merola, MD, MMSc, FAAD, FACR

UT Southwestern Medical Center

2024 Research Achievement Award in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Skin Disorders and Vitiligo

David Fiorentino, MD, PhD

Stanford Medicine

2024 Research Achievement Award in Skin Cancer, Melanoma and Pigment Cell Disorders

Madeleine Duvic, MD

MD Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Texas

2024 Research Achievement Award in Discovery

Thomas S. Kupper, MD, FAAD

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

2024 Research Achievement Award in Translational Research

Laura Korb Ferris, MD, PhD

University of Pittsburgh

2024 Research Achievement Award in Community Education/Outreach

SPOTS - Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students

Sofia Chaudhry, MD, St. Louis University School of Medicine

M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, FAAD, FACMS, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

"We are excited to present the Research Achievement Awards this year to such exceptional doctors. Drs. Merola, Fiorentino, Duvic, Kupper, Ferris, Chaudhry, and Council have all made impressive contributions in their respective fields. ASA is pleased to celebrate their many exciting achievements," said David A. Norris, MD.

