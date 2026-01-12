AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER STEVEN A. ROSENBERG, MD, PHD

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce that Steven A. Rosenberg, MD, PhD, a pioneering figure in cancer immunotherapy, was appointed as the newest member of its distinguished Board of Directors. Dr. Rosenberg will bring his renowned expertise to ASA's mission of supporting research, education, and advocacy in skin health, including the prevention and treatment of skin diseases.

As Chief of the Surgery Branch at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Dr. Rosenberg has led groundbreaking studies that have transformed care for patients with advanced malignancies. Internationally recognized for reshaping cancer treatment through innovative immune-based therapies, he has authored over 1,200 scientific publications and holds an h-index of 222, reflecting his extraordinary impact on biomedical research and cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Rosenberg has been honored with the top awards from nearly every major organization dedicated to cancer research. His work in cell transfer immunotherapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) has led to durable complete remissions in patients with metastatic melanoma and other advanced solid cancers. Dr. Rosenberg's laboratory also conducted the first human gene transfer experiments, a milestone in the development of gene therapy.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Rosenberg to our Board," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "His lifelong commitment to scientific discovery and his extraordinary contributions to medicine will greatly strengthen our mission to combat skin disease and improve patient outcomes."

In recent years, Dr. Rosenberg's team has advanced adoptive cell therapies that utilize genetically engineered lymphocytes, including CAR-mediated and TCR-directed technologies. These approaches have shown significant clinical impact for patients with melanoma, lymphomas, and sarcomas. Dr. Rosenberg's current research aims to deepen our understanding of how the immune system recognizes and combats cancer, paving the way for new, more effective immunotherapies.

"Dr. Rosenberg brings a remarkable depth of scientific knowledge and clinical experience to ASA," said James Krueger, MD, President of ASA. "His leadership and innovative work in immunotherapy will be a tremendous asset as we advance research, education, and hope for those affected by skin disorders."

Dr. Rosenberg earned his BA and MD from Johns Hopkins University, followed by a PhD in Biophysics from Harvard University, where his dissertation investigated the proteins of erythrocyte membranes.

In addition to his leadership role at the NCI, he serves as a Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, a Professor of Surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and a Foreign Adjunct Professor in Cell Therapy at the Karolinska Institutet Department of Laboratory Medicine in Stockholm, Sweden.

ASA is honored to welcome Dr. Rosenberg to its esteemed Board of Directors and looks forward to the expertise and guidance he will bring to further its mission to improve skin health through research and education.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

SOURCE American Skin Association