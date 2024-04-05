AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION SPRING GALA CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING HONOREES

Gala honors Pioneer in Dermatology, Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD and Global Pharmaceutical Leader Eli Lilly and Company

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday evening, at The Plaza Hotel, American Skin Association (ASA) held their Spring Gala. They presented awards to two outstanding honorees and celebrated another successful year of funding research and educating youth on skin health. The gala was attended by ASA's loyal supporters and donors, including philanthropists, business leaders, and renowned physicians from the field of dermatology.

Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA, said, "ASA is proud to present Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky and Eli Lilly and Company these much-deserved awards for their dedication to the field of dermatology. Both Dr. Guttman-Yassky and Lilly share in our mission and we look forward to continuing to partner as we work towards finding cures for skin diseases."

This year, awards were presented to the following:

Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, System Chair of the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, was presented ASA's Inaugural Therapeutic Innovation Award for her tireless work towards discovering new dermatological therapies which bring hope to patients. The award was presented by ASA Chairman, Howard P. Milstein, who praised Dr. Guttman-Yassky's continuing dedication to dermatological research, her care for patients, and her mentorship of the next generation of dermatologists. She is one of the world's leading experts in inflammatory skin diseases and the first woman to chair a dermatology department in New York.

Global pharmaceutical leader, Eli Lilly and Company, received ASA's 2024 Distinguished Corporate Leadership Award. The award was presented by Mark G. Lebwohl, MD and was accepted by Lilly's Head of Dermatology Global/US Medical Affairs, Maria Jose Rueda, MD.

Eli Lilly and Company has a nearly 150-year legacy of pioneering life-changing discoveries. Dr. Lebwohl shared that the company is committed to delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and continue to work to ensure their medicines are accessible and affordable. Their status as a leading, global medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for more than 51 million people around the world, was applauded.

"I congratulate Dr. Guttman-Yassky and Eli Lilly and Company on their honors this evening. We look forward to continuing our long-standing work with physicians like Dr. Guttman-Yassky and organizations like Lilly as we work together to provide hope to patients and their families," said President of ASA, Dr. David A. Norris.

For nearly four decades, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to support the work of more than 300 promising young scientists. Recipients, who work on breakthrough efforts to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases, have gone on to become top researchers in dermatology. The critical research funded by ASA addresses not only the causes and treatments of melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases, but also promises remarkable breakthroughs in the search for long-sought-after cures.

ASA's educational mission is no less crucial. The organization continues to support the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students) program, a free community outreach program designed to teach students from preschool through high school about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer. ASA's educational contributions are part of a growing worldwide understanding of the importance of skin health awareness.

The event's Master of Ceremonies was NBC's Emmy-winning weather anchor Dave Price. Mr. Price has emceed the event in previous years and was once again a wonderful addition to the festivities.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency and Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

