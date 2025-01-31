AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (ASCO) TO HONOR KAREN E. JACKSON, SISTERS NETWORK® INC. (SNI) 2025 PATIENT ADVOCATE AWARD

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Eubanks Jackson, Founder /CEO of Sisters Network® Inc., (SNI), has been named the recipient of the 2025 Patient Advocate Award by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and Conquer Cancer, and the ASCO Foundation. The awards ceremony will be held during the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 30 to June 3, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, where global leaders in oncology are celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to cancer care.

"I am beyond proud and honored to be selected to receive the 2025 Patient Advocate Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). For over 30 years, through my work with Sisters Network Inc., I have passionately advocated nationally for Black women to be educated about the Black breast cancer crisis, worked to empower my sisters to take action and be screened and continue to provide the much-needed sisterhood of support through Sisters Network® Inc., 25+ affiliate chapters in the United States," said Karen Eubanks Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network® Inc.

Under Jackson's leadership, Sisters Network® Inc. has become the nation's only national African American breast cancer survivorship organization, dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, and addressing the critical disparities Black women face in breast cancer care and outcomes. Her pioneering work has touched thousands of lives, empowering women to take charge of their health and access the resources they need to thrive.

"The recipients of this year's Special Awards have made tremendous contributions to the oncology community, advancing progress and improving outcomes for people with cancer around the world," said Eric P. Winer, MD, FASCO, past president of ASCO and chair of the Joint Special Awards Selection Committee. "We are delighted to recognize their extraordinary achievements with ASCO's highest honors."

"Receiving ASCO's highest honors further validates the important work of Sisters Network Inc. and reinvigorates me to continue on my life mission to advocate for Black women to beat the breast cancer odds," Jackson added.

Jackson will join esteemed group of the 2025 ASCO Special Award honorees, including:

Karen E. Knudsen , PhD, MBA- Allen Lichter Visionary Leader Award

, PhD, MBA- Allen Lichter Visionary Leader Award Susan M. Domchek, MD, FASCO-ASCO American Cancer Society Prevention Award

Heidi Klepin, MD, MS-BJ Kennedy Award for Geriatric Oncology Endowed by Tony and Carrie Cheung

Dawn L. Hershman, MD, MS, FASCO- David Karnofsky Science of Oncology Award

Don S. Dizon , MD, FACP, FASCO-Excellence in Equity Award Endowed by the American Cancer Society

, MD, FACP, FASCO-Excellence in Equity Award Endowed by the American Cancer Society Ian E. Krop , MD, PhD- Gianni Bonadonna Breast Cancer Award

, MD, PhD- Gianni Bonadonna Breast Cancer Award Barbara L. McAneny , MD, MACP, FASCO – Humanitarian Award

, MD, MACP, FASCO – Humanitarian Award Christopher Flowers , MD, MS, FASCO – Jamie Von Roenn Excellence in Teaching and Mentorship Award

, MD, MS, FASCO – Jamie Von Roenn Excellence in Teaching and Mentorship Award Melissa Hudson , MD, FASCO – Pediatric Oncology Award

, MD, FASCO – Pediatric Oncology Award Karen M. Mustian, PhD – Walther Cancer Foundation Supportive Oncology Award

ABOUT SISTERS NETWORK® INC.

Sisters Network® Inc. was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, a 31-year, and 4-time breast cancer survivor. Today, SNI is the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States and a leading voice in the fight against breast cancer in the Black community. Sisters Network Inc. National headquarters is in Houston, Texas. The organization has over 25+ survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. For more information visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org.

ABOUT ASCO

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals who care for people with cancer. Founded in 1964, ASCO is committed to conquering cancer through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality patient care. Through its Conquer Cancer Foundation, ASCO funds groundbreaking research and initiatives to advance cancer care and improve outcomes for patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.asco.org.

SOURCE SISTERS NETWORK, INC.