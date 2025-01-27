SISTERS NETWORK® INC. RELAUNCHES TEENS4PINK® PROGRAM WITH INNOVATIVE MOBILE APP

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI), the only national African American breast cancer survivorship organization with 25+ survivor run affiliate chapters is proud to announce the relaunch of the Teens4Pink® program, now featuring an innovative mobile app available nationwide through Apple and Google Play. Originally launched in 2013, Teens4Pink® is designed to educate and empower teens aged 12 to 17 to change the way women in their family think and act about breast health.

With the relaunch of this groundbreaking initiative, the Teens4Pink® mobile app is now available nationwide, providing teens with information and tools they need to foster open discussions with their moms, grandmother, other women they love about breast cancer. The mobile app emphasizes the importance of early detection, regular check-ups, and mammograms, equipping users to drive meaningful change in their communities while learning about their family history and encouraging early detection.

One in eight women in her lifetime will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. In 2024, an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer were projected to be diagnosed. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among black women. Black women are 42% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Alarmingly, Black women under 35 are diagnosed with breast cancer at twice the rate of white women and die at three times the rate. Teens4Pink® is a unique approach to address breast health disparities by reaching younger generations and encouraging proactive breast health practices in their family.

"The relaunch of Teens4Pink marks an exciting step forward in engaging the next generation to become advocates for themselves and breast health," said Karen E. Jackson, Founder & CEO of Sisters Network® Inc. "By providing all teens nationwide with this powerful mobile app, Sisters Network Inc. is expanding the breast health conversation, increasing awareness, education and encouraging action that can help save the lives of the most important women in teens lives."

"As the founding supporter from the initial 2013 launch, we are honored to continue our support of the Teens4Pink® program as it goes digital for a new generation," said Teresa Cronin, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy, Eisai Inc. "As a human health care company, we understand the importance of identifying unmet needs and meeting people where they are to help address disparities in care and outcomes. With women being diagnosed at younger ages, programs like Teens4Pink® are critical to encourage teens to become champions of breast health through programming that resonates in the community."

Teens4Pink mobile app is generously supported by founding supporter, Eisai Inc. The mobile app is available for download on Apple and Google Play mobile app platforms. For more information about Sisters Network® Inc., and the Teens4Pink® program, please visit www.teens4pink.org and www.sistersnetworkinc.org.

ABOUT SISTERS NETWORK® INC.

Sisters Network® Inc. was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, a 31-year, and 4-time breast cancer survivor. Today, SNI is the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States and a leading voice in the fight against breast cancer in the Black community. Sisters Network Inc. National headquarters is in Houston, Texas. The organization has over 25+ survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

