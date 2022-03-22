American Society of Pharmacovigilance to Co-Host Virtual Congressional Briefing with Invitae and the Personalized Medicine Coalition on March 29 - in Cooperation with the Honorable Eric Swalwell and Tom Emmer

'Breaking Down Barriers to a Personalized Approach to Medications to Reduce Adverse Drug Effects'

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) will virtually address members of the U.S. Congress and their staff on March 29, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST, related to ASP's continuing mission to rapidly and dramatically reduce the high rate of suffering and mortality due to adverse drug events (ADE) – the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. The ASP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization who convenes the Standardizing Laboratory Practices in Pharmacogenomics (STRIPE Initiative) and is a national biomedical and healthcare network with membership open to all healthcare professionals. Those interested in this important congressional briefing may register online.

The American Society of Pharmacovigilance is redefining the way America thinks about adverse drug events. American Society of Pharmacovigilance

Featured panelists will explain the basics of ADEs and pharmacogenetics, the barriers to using this vital information, and solutions to improve medication management in the U.S. Diverse perspectives on this topic will range from health care and genomics leaders to personal patient experiences.

Opening Remarks

Representatives Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tom Emmer (R-MN)

Moderator

Cynthia Bens - Senior Vice President of Public Policy at Personalized Medicine Coalition

Panelists

Aniwaa Owusu Obeng, PharmD – Faculty Member, The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai & Clinical Pharmacogenomics Coordinator, The Mount Sinai Hospital

Julie Holt, RN , MSN, CENP - Chief Nursing Officer & Vice President at The Christ Hospital Health Network

, MSN, CENP - Chief Nursing Officer & Vice President at The Christ Hospital Health Network Heidi Rehm , PhD – Chief Genomics Officer and Professor of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital and Co-director of the Program in Medical and Population Genetics, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

, PhD – Chief Genomics Officer and Professor of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital and Co-director of the Program in Medical and Population Genetics, Broad Institute of and Philip Empey , PharmD, PhD - Associate Director for Pharmacogenomics of the Pitt/UPMC Institute of Precision Medicine

Speakers

Benjamin Brown - Executive Director of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance

- Executive Director of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance Sara Rogers , PharmD, BCPS – President of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance

, PharmD, BCPS – President of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance Kristine Ashcraft, MA, MBA – Medical Affairs Director, Pharmacogenomics, Invitae

National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day is on March 24 – please sign on to support the Right Act and help prevent future ADEs. The ASP campaign for National Adverse Drug Event Awareness Day urges people to get involved in a number of ways via social media using the hashtag #fourthcause. Patients are also encouraged to share their adverse drug event stories online.

For the latest news, updates, and organizational event notifications, follow ASP: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

About the American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP)

ASP is a national biomedical and healthcare network with membership open to all healthcare professions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, ASP is dedicated to rapidly and dramatically reducing the high rate of suffering and mortality created by a wide variety of adverse drug events in the United States. ASP represents a unity of different areas of expertise coming together to address and eliminate the fourth leading cause of death in the nation and is the only organization uniformly focused on preventing adverse drug events. Learn more about their ongoing mission at: www.StopADR.org.

Media Contact:

Sara Rogers, President

469-939-8475

[email protected]

SOURCE American Society of Pharmacovigilance