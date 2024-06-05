American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) South Florida Chapter Names Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Winner of the 2024 Eddie Woodham Supplier Partner of the Year Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the winner of the 2024 Eddie Woodham Supplier Partner of the Year Award by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) South Florida Chapter. SNG is a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals.

ASTA is the world's leading global advocate association for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. Their work encompasses every aspect of the travel experience.

The 2024 award winners were announced at ASTA's 2024 South Florida Bob Duglin Spring Affair, which took place in Deerfield Beach, Florida. ASTA members voted on which supplier company best embodied the spirit of partnership for The Eddie Woodham Supplier Partner of the Year award. The award is named in honor of the late, former President of the ASTA South Florida Chapter Eddie Woodham, a great supporter and friend of Special Needs Group.

At the Spring Affair, colleagues and supplier partners were also able to attend training sessions and learn new information. ASTA events are designed to meet the needs of the travel agency community. There are local chapter events as well as national and international meetings. Many members say that the chance to connect socially with peers and the people they do business with is one of the most valuable parts of all ASTA meetings.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the American Society of Travel Advisors South Florida Chapter as the Eddie Woodham Supplier Partner of the Year," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "We enjoyed meeting and catching up with many peers and colleagues in the industry at the Bob Duglin Spring Affair event and are proud to partner with travel advisors around the world to ensure all travelers have a great travel and cruise experience."

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

About The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry and the traveling public. Its members represent 80 percent of all travel sold in the United States through the travel agency distribution channel. Together with hundreds of internationally based members, ASTA's history of industry advocacy traces back to its founding in 1931 when it launched with the mission to facilitate the business of selling travel through effective representation, shared knowledge and the enhancement of professionalism.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

[email protected] / 954-723-9350

SOURCE Special Needs Group