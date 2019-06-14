American Specialty Health Adds Garmin Fitness Trackers to Its ChooseHealthy Consumer Discount Program

"Garmin provides best-in-class smartwatches and fitness trackers to make it easier for anyone to track their daily fitness activities," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "We're very pleased to team up with the ChooseHealthy program to give more consumers access to our latest and greatest wearables like the vívoactive ® 3 Music and vívosmart ® 4 at a discount off the retail price."

"The ChooseHealthy program serves more than 110 million eligible members nationally through dozens of health plans," said ASH Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO George DeVries. "The program encourages members to engage more deeply in their health and fitness by providing virtually unmatched discounts on popular health services and products. The addition of Garmin devices to our program allows us to provide a more robust and attractive selection of products to the ChooseHealthy program."

Key features of ChooseHealthy include:

Deep Discounts on Health and Fitness Products: In addition to Garmin discounts, members can save up to 55% on other products from Skechers Direct, Vitamix TM , Pro-Compression TM and more. Product shipping and handling is free.

Fitness Center Membership Access for $25 per Month. ChooseHealthy members can join ASH's Active&Fit Direct TM program to get access to over 10,000 participating fitness centers, YMCAs and exercise studios nationwide. Members pay only $25 per month, plus a $25 enrollment fee and applicable taxes.

Specialty Provider Discounts: Beyond coverage available under their health plan, members from participating health insurers receive 25% off the services of over 70,000 participating providers nationwide, including acupuncturists, chiropractors, physical therapists, podiatrists, therapeutic massage therapists and others.

Free Health and Well-Being Resources: ChooseHealthy offers online health classes and videos to empower the member to make better health care choices.

ChooseHealthy members are not required to pay a membership fee or join the Active&Fit Direct program to receive discounts on health products or provider services, or to access the free online resources. Members can choose to engage in any one or more of the ChooseHealthy program features that best meet their needs. For more information about ChooseHealthy visit https://www.choosehealthy.com/public.

About Garmin

The ever-expanding Garmin fitness segment develops technologies to enhance and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Garmin Health provides enterprise solutions that leverage Garmin wearables and the high-quality sensor data they produce for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin International, Inc., is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, vívoactive and vívosmart are registered trademarks.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefit management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers and others. ASH administers benefits for over 46 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Southlake (Dallas), TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has over 1,400 employees. In 2018, ASH was once again named to the exclusive Inc. 5000 ranking, marking the ninth time in the last ten years that ASH has been included on the list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter at @ASHCompanies or Facebook @ASHCompanies.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

