American Specialty Health Celebrates Banner Year of Awards

News provided by

American Specialty Health Incorporated

30 Nov, 2023, 13:37 ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH), one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations, achieved remarkable success in 2023, culminating in a Top Workplaces award from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Winning organizations were selected based solely on employee feedback. This marks the second consecutive year that ASH has been recognized as a Top Workplace in San Diego.

Continue Reading
American Specialty Health (ASH), one of the nation’s premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations, achieved remarkable success in 2023.
American Specialty Health (ASH), one of the nation’s premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations, achieved remarkable success in 2023.

"We're honored to receive the Top Workplaces award again this year," said Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "It's a wonderful acknowledgment of how ASH has worked to build a positive, engaging, and rewarding culture for all of its employees."

In addition to the Top Workplaces award, ASH garnered several key recognitions throughout the year demonstrating its strong work culture and commitment as a business leader in providing healthcare, fitness, and well-being solutions for clients and members across the United States:

  • Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award: ASH was recognized for its excellence in employee appreciation, professional development, and commitment to employee well-being.

  • The Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness: ASH secured its second consecutive win for the national wellness award presented by the National Association for Business Resources for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and overall wellness.

  • CEO Visionary: The Los Angeles Times listed ASH's CEO as one of 97 visionary leaders in Southern California.

  • CEO of the Year Finalist: Among hundreds of nominations, ASH's CEO was named as an award finalist by the San Diego Business Journal for exceptional leadership.

  • One of the Largest Private Companies Operating in Indiana: ASH ranked 29th among the top 50 largest private companies by the Indiana Business Journal.

  • URAC Telehealth Accreditation: ASHCare Virtual Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation program, became the first healthcare solution of its kind to earn telehealth accreditation from URAC in March, demonstrating exceptional services and adherence to member safety.

  • HITRUST Certification: Earned full HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) certification for core musculoskeletal health provider networks, fitness, and well-being program websites; key supporting systems; and all its facilities, demonstrating the company has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements, in addition to appropriately managing risk.

"Great things are created and achieved by great teams. I believe that's the only way to achieve something that's significant," said George DeVries, chairman, CEO, president, and cofounder of ASH. "I always believed that as the company grew my most important decisions weren't the product we were offering or creating, but it was instead the people I was hiring who could work together as a team to deliver an outstanding product. These people — many who have been with me for 10 years or longer — have been the catalyst for our year-over-year growth for the last 36 years to serve more than 57 million Americans."

About American Specialty Health
American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management and administrative services for health plans, employers, associations, and others. ASH currently covers more than 57 million members nationwide. With offices in California, Indiana, and Texas, ASH has more than 1,700 employees. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Contact:
Jack Chirrick
American Specialty Health
(619) 557-2361
[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated

Also from this source

Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program Offers New Features

Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program Offers New Features

Medicare beneficiaries looking to enhance their well-being now have access to even more tools and resources to support their health and fitness...
American Specialty Health Earns 2nd Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award

American Specialty Health Earns 2nd Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has been named one of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness for 2023 by the National...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.