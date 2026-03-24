American Specialty Health Coaching Program Earns Prestigious 'Gold-Standard' Endorsement

Fully Certified Well-Being Coaching Staff Demonstrates Program Excellence, Commitment to Quality Member Experiences

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH) reached two new coaching program milestones recently, first earning approval for its coach training program from the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC), followed by every member of its coaching team passing the NBHWC certification exam.

The Coach Training Program at American Specialty Health is an approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching. Graduates of this program are eligible to apply for the Health & Wellness Coaches certifying examination to become National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coaches. All Coaches at ASH are National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coaches.

"Our coaching team worked hard to complete the NBHWC-approved training and study for the exam, which is considered the gold standard for certification in health and wellness coaching," said ASH Senior Manager of Clinical Health Training & Quality Erin McComack, RN, who led the effort. "Successfully obtaining this certification demonstrates our coaching team's skill and commitment to safe, effective, member-focused coaching."

NBHWC is recognized for its rigorous standards and industry leadership, making its approval of the ASH Coach Training Program a true mark of distinction. Developed with the National Board of Medical Examiners, NBHWC certification requires approved training, verified coaching experience, and a nationally validated exam. These criteria ensure coaches can empower participants, foster goal-oriented health habits, and encourage engagement with healthcare teams. Achieving this milestone underscores ASH's commitment to delivering top-tier coaching and advancing whole-person health.

A nearly four-decade leader in health-focused innovation, ASH saw the value of incorporating a robust coaching feature into each of its core programs to enhance health outcomes for members, whether they were recovering from musculoskeletal injuries or conditions, or embarking on a new fitness or wellness journey. A critical factor in implementing this feature was ensuring that it adhered to ASH's ongoing commitment to evidence-based care, while integrating its coaching program into different collaborative health and fitness environments. NBHCW certification of ASH Well-Being Coaches confirms this effort, highlighting the company's proactive adherence to industry-best standards.

According to Senior Director of ASHCare Operations Alicia Durante, the ASH coaching program is designed to deliver personalized education, motivation, and accountability, helping members achieve individual goals in health, fitness, nutrition, weight management, and overall lifestyle improvement. With unlimited sessions available, members can build sustainable habits and work toward multiple well-being goals over time.

"This approval of our training program is a testament to the years we have invested in building an exemplary coach training model," said Durante. "We are committed to equipping our coaches with the tools they need to exceed the highest of professional standards in meeting the needs of members in our clinical and fitness programs."

ASH coaching services remove barriers to access and empower members to take meaningful steps toward better health. The program's holistic, client-centered approach underscores the ASH commitment to helping people achieve sustainable well-being.

To make coaching accessible and convenient, ASH offers one-on-one sessions with well-being coaches through its fitness programs. These sessions are supported by a robust library of educational resources and videos and can be conducted via phone, chat, or live video.

In addition to Well-Being Coaching, ASH also provides specialized Clinical Health Coaching as part of the ASHCare Virtual Physical and Occupational Therapy program. These credentialed coaches use evidence-based techniques, including cognitive behavioral strategies, to support pain management and recovery from musculoskeletal illness or injury. Each session is reinforced with personalized action plans and comprehensive condition-specific resources, ensuring members receive holistic support throughout their health journey.

"ASH currently supports more than 62 million members through our clinical and fitness programs offered by hundreds of health plans and many Fortune 1000 employers," said ASH CEO, President, and Co-Founder George DeVries. "NBHWC certification of our coaches is another step in advancing our best-practices in coaching to improve the healthcare, fitness, and well-being of our members."

About American Specialty Health

Founded in 1987, American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is a leading national, musculoskeletal (MSK) HealthTech company. ASH co-founder, George DeVries, states "ASH exists to make health care better. We are committed to making healthcare more affordable, simpler, and accessible."

Through its subsidiaries, ASH offers both clinical and fitness programs. Its national clinical provider network includes more than 126,000 integrative in-clinic and virtual providers including physical, occupational, and speech language therapists, as well as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, registered dietitians, nutritionists, podiatrists, naturopaths, and over 25,000 fitness centers and exercise studios. ASH also offers, EmpoweredDecisions!™, a digital MSK platform that provides members with options to access digital MSK self-care recovery tools. EmpoweredDecisions! includes a national network of virtual PTs and OTs to support both our digital MSK platform and clinical PT/OT network programs. Our Site-of-Care Hospital Outpatient PT/OT program is designed to support health plans in delivering more cost-effective PT/OT services for their members. Providing MSK recovery solutions for chronic and acute conditions, ASH leverages technology and clinical performance systems to expedite claims, customer service resolutions, and clinical management activities.

ASH provides benefit administration for hundreds of health plans including fully insured and self-funded health plans, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, Exchange, and other programs. Accredited by NCQA, URAC, and HITRUST, ASH meets national health care standards. ASH has received many awards and honors, including 11 different years making the "Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies." ASH is a trusted partner covering more than 62 million members nationwide in its clinical and fitness programs. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com; follow on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

Media Contacts:

Jack Chirrick

American Specialty Health Inc.

(619) 557-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated