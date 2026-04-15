American Specialty Health Helps Millions of Eligible Members Prevent Injury with Expansion of Digital MSK Solution

Physical Therapist-Backed Preventive Care Solution Helps Health Plans and Employers Curb the Rising Cost of Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH), a national, HealthTech leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) health care solutions, just expanded its comprehensive Digital MSK Platform with the rollout of a new injury prevention module focused on helping health plans and employer groups create savings while meeting the needs of their members.

Designed to support proactive health management, the new injury prevention module available through American Specialty Health's Digital MSK Platform helps members reduce injury risk and maintain function through individualized movement exercises, strength-building routines, and body-awareness techniques.

This is the third self-care module ASH has brought to the market as part of a phased expansion of its Digital MSK Platform, which already includes self–care support designed by licensed physical therapists for acute injury recovery and chronic pain management at upwards of 50-70% savings* compared to other digital MSK programs.

"Preventing avoidable injuries is a critical lever for controlling MSK-related costs while supporting long-term member and employee well-being," said George DeVries, CEO and president of American Specialty Health. "With the injury prevention module, we're growing our efforts to deliver practical, evidence-informed digital tools that help health plans and employers ensure their members can address MSK needs earlier—before they escalate into higher-cost care."

Designed to support proactive MSK health management, the injury prevention module helps members reduce injury risk and maintain function through individualized movement exercises, strength-building routines, and body-awareness techniques. The module expands beyond recovery-focused care, reinforcing ASH's commitment to scalable, prevention-oriented solutions that support improved outcomes and more efficient use of MSK benefits.

"Digital prevention tools can play an important role in helping members and employees move safely and confidently over time," said Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD, MPH, PT, who is the senior vice president of clinical quality evaluation and self-care solutions at ASH. "This module reflects a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to injury risk reduction that aligns well with population health and value-based care strategies."

Each of the three Digital MSK Platform modules are designed for broad applicability across diverse populations, including working-age employees, sports enthusiasts, older adults, and anyone seeking to stay active and independent. Through a personalized digital experience, participants receive guidance that encourages consistent and safe exercise that results in greater confidence in everyday activities—without the need for appointments or in-person visits.

As with other ASH Digital MSK Platform modules, members may use the injury prevention module independently, with optional access to ASH's national network of virtual physical and occupational therapists if clinical-level support is ever needed.

"This MSK solution empowers members to easily access evidence-based digital exercise programs and self-care resources, all without requiring provider intervention," said ASH Senior Medical Director Nicole Golding, MD, FAAPMR, CHCQM. "It's ideal for anyone seeking to stay active—giving them clarity and convenience to take the right steps toward improved movement and strength that reduces injury risk given their work and lifestyle activities."

For health plans and employers, this means:

Early engagement and prevention to reduce downstream MSK utilization

Scalable access to support across large, distributed populations

Member empowerment through easy-to-use digital tools backed by clinical experts

Flexible integration with virtual and in-person MSK care options

"Health plans and employers are increasingly looking for MSK solutions that are proactive, accessible, and clinically grounded," said Bjornaraa. "The injury prevention module strengthens American Specialty Health's Digital MSK Platform by addressing an important gap—helping people stay well and avoid injury, not just recover from it."

An additional Digital MSK Platform module is planned for release later this year, which will continue to expand the platform's ability to support member engagement, efficient care navigation, and sustainable MSK benefit strategies.

* Editor's Note: Savings data is based on a comparison of ASH pricing to publicly available information found in online resources.

About American Specialty Health

Founded in 1987, American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is a leading national, musculoskeletal (MSK) HealthTech company. ASH co-founder, George DeVries, states "ASH exists to make health care better. We are committed to making healthcare more affordable, simpler, and accessible."

Through its subsidiaries, ASH offers both clinical and fitness programs. Its national clinical provider network includes more than 126,000 integrative in-clinic and virtual providers including physical, occupational, and speech language therapists, as well as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, registered dietitians, nutritionists, podiatrists, naturopaths, and over 25,000 fitness centers and exercise studios. ASH also offers a Digital MSK Platform that provides members with options to access digital MSK self-care recovery tools. The Digital MSK Platform includes a national network of virtual PTs and OTs to support all our digital solutions programs. Our Site-of-Care Hospital Outpatient PT/OT program is designed to support health plans in delivering more cost-effective PT/OT services for their members. Providing MSK recovery solutions for chronic and acute conditions, ASH leverages technology and clinical performance systems to expedite claims, customer service resolutions, and clinical management activities.

ASH provides benefit administration for hundreds of health plans including fully insured and self-funded health plans, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, Exchange, and other programs. Accredited by NCQA, URAC, and HITRUST, ASH meets national health care standards. ASH has received many awards and honors, including 11 different years making the "Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies." ASH is a trusted partner covering more than 62 million members nationwide in its clinical and fitness programs. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com; follow on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

Media Contacts:

Jack Chirrick

American Specialty Health Inc.

(619) 557-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated