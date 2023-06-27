American Specialty Health Earns 2nd Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness Award

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has been named one of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness for 2023 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The distinction recognizes companies that offer the most innovative employee wellness, wellbeing, and human resource practices. This marks ASH's second win for the national wellness award. The company's San Diego and Fort Worth offices had previously earned regional recognition as winners.

"It's a real honor to be named one of the nation's leaders in employee well-being and HR practices for the second year in a row," said Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg, "As a company whose mission is to empower individuals to live healthier, we're proud to be able to offer our 1,600+ employees tools like the Active&Fit Enterprise™ fitness program, fitness run/walk challenges, an athletic event reimbursement program, and a value-based incentive program that can reduce employee health insurance premiums based on fitness activity. We also offer valuable online training classes on important health topics like stress and sleep management, ergonomics, and musculoskeletal health."

ASH was founded in 1987 and has since grown into a $760+ million national company dedicated to providing musculoskeletal health programs, fitness programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, associations, and others. The company serves more than 57 million members nationwide.

"Our team is the critical component that has led to our success over the last 36 years," said George DeVries, Chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health. "Investing in their health and wellbeing is vital to that ongoing success. This award validates that our investment in our team is making a difference."

The Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness companies were evaluated by a survey that scored criteria such as outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation & incentives, benefits programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

About American Specialty Health
American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and well-being solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, associations, and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA and Fort Worth, TX., ASH has more than 1,600 employees. For more information, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

