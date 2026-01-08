New Digital MSK Platform Already has 100+ Million Eligible Members and Offers Savings Upwards of 50-70% Compared to Many Other Digital MSK Offerings!

Solution Provides Self-Guided Tools Broadening Member Options for Recovery

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH), a leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) health care, has launched a major enhancement to its digital delivery system with the EmpoweredDecisions!™ Digital MSK Self-Care Recovery Solution.

Effective January 1, this new Digital MSK self-care tool is now included for all health plans and employers currently offering ASH's Virtual Physical and Occupational Therapy (PT/OT) program. 100+ million members have access to EmpoweredDecisions! digital injury recovery and pain management action plans.

Designed for people with health concerns like acute sprains/strains, overuse injuries, or chronic back or knee pain, the EmpoweredDecisions! Digital MSK self-care feature allows eligible members to easily begin a self-directed recovery plan on their own terms—without waiting for appointments or risking uncertainty from generic web searches.

ASH offers its Digital MSK self-care tools through both subsidized benefit plans and member self-pay programs offered by health plans and employers. As a subsidized program, EmpoweredDecisions! can be offered as part of a health plan's standard PT/OT benefit, or it can be offered as a supplemental group rider for employer groups. As a member self-pay program, EmpoweredDecisions! is embedded at no additional charge into the ASHCare Virtual PT/OT program, which is fully paid for by the member. EmpoweredDecisions! is always offered with access to ASH's virtual PTs and OTs so that members can access a live virtual PT or OT if the need arises. Some members only use the Digital MSK Solution while other members utilize a combination of the Digital MSK solution and live virtual PTs or OTs.

Whether via the aforementioned benefit plans or member self-pay program, unlimited use of the EmpoweredDecisions! Digital MSK tool is offered online at no charge. If members wish to access one of ASH's Virtual PTs or OTs nationally, the cost is only $65 per session. The only charges for EmpoweredDecisions! occur when a member utilizes one of ASH's Virtual PTs or OTs. Thus, the savings are upwards of 50-70% compared to many other digital MSK programs. *

ASH's Virtual PTs and OTs have received exceptional ratings from members. ASH's Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 76. ASH's virtual PTs and OTs receive an average rating of 4.89 out of 5.00 from members for their Virtual PT or OT sessions. The virtual PT and OT program is a clinical program with over 140 conditions eligible for treatment by virtual PTs and OTs.

"EmpoweredDecisions! provides significant savings as compared to many other Digital MSK programs," said George DeVries, CEO and president of ASH. "This is a game-changer for health plans, employers, and members in their effort to reduce health care costs and make health care more accessible and affordable."

EmpoweredDecisions! offers members immediate access to a digital personalized action plan through a short digital intake questionnaire with safety checks to ensure a self-care program is safe for their condition. Once completed, members can receive a comprehensive 30-day program tailored to their needs and goals, featuring:

Easy to follow exercise and self-care videos designed by experienced clinical physical therapists

Meditation, self-care, sleep, and stress management resources

Educational content to support behavioral change and chronic pain management

No complicated, expensive AI-driven motion sensors are needed

ASH Member Concierges are available for any member questions

And more!

"This self–guided MSK solution empowers members to manage their musculoskeletal conditions without provider intervention," said Nicole Golding, MD, FAAPMR, CHCQM, senior medical director at ASH. "By providing evidence–based digital exercise programs and self-care resources, ASH has created a comprehensive, convenient feature that gives members confidence and clarity, helping them take the right steps toward improved movement, less pain, and improved quality of life."

Dr. Golding added, this solution is ideal for members who want to try expert-backed digital MSK self-care before scheduling an in-person visit. It's not for severe injuries or emergencies. If symptoms change or don't improve, members are encouraged to access a virtual PT or OT, or contact a PT/OT clinic for direct, one-on-one support.

ASH Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality Evaluation and Self-Care Solutions Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD, MPH, PT said, "Knowledge is power. By providing digital MSK resources that help members safely take action to reframe their pain and understand movement as medicine, this digital MSK self-care solution will empower them to take control of their recovery journey. This ASH innovation shows how we're designing solutions for individual well-being."

The initial rollout of EmpoweredDecisions! provides specific action plans for acute injury recovery and chronic pain management. EmpoweredDecisions! will launch additional modules in 2026 and beyond that leverage digital technology to offer proactive solutions to promote member empowerment and improve overall well-being.

"ASH remains dedicated to advancing digital and virtual health solutions that empower members to manage their recovery effectively and conveniently," said DeVries. "The introduction of digital MSK self-care options for our members underscores our commitment to innovation, broad accessibility, and affordable member-centric care."

* Editors Note: Savings data is based on a comparison of EmpoweredDecisions! pricing to publicly available information found in online resources.

About American Specialty Health

Founded in 1987, American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is a leading national, musculoskeletal (MSK) HealthTech company. ASH co-founder, DeVries, states, "ASH exists to make health care better. We are committed to making healthcare more affordable, simpler, and accessible. We help people live healthier."

ASH offers both clinical provider and fitness programs. Its national clinical provider network includes more than 126,000 integrative in-clinic and virtual providers including physical, occupational, and speech language therapists, as well as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, registered dietitians, nutritionists, podiatrists, naturopaths, and over 25,000 fitness centers and exercise studios. Providing MSK recovery solutions for chronic and acute conditions, ASH leverages technology and clinical performance systems to expedite claims, customer service resolutions, and clinical management activities. ASH provides benefit administration for hundreds of health plans including fully insured and self-funded health plans, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, Exchange, and other programs. Accredited by NCQA, URAC, and HITRUST, ASH meets national health care standards. ASH has received many awards and honors, including 11 different years making the "Inc. 5,000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies." With almost $1 billion in annual revenue, ASH is a trusted partner covering more than 62 million members nationwide in its clinical network and fitness programs. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com; follow on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

