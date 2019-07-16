American Specialty Health Incorporated Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbia office of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The Best Place to Work awards program was designed to identify and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, based on surveys evaluating their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and the employee experience.

ASH is one of the nation's leading specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services. ASH first opened its Columbia office in 2012 near the University of South Carolina, staffing it with IT professionals and USC tech graduates. In early 2018, ASH acquired the top floor suite of an historic building at 912 Lady Street in Columbia, relocating its staff to larger offices to meet expanding IT service demands. According to Elizabeth Gibbs, ASH HR office manager and engagement partner in Columbia, ASH expects to employ as many as 30 people at the site and is recruiting for software, UX, UI, QA, and DevOps engineering roles.

"It's very rewarding to be recognized for our exceptional business practices, company culture and commitment to our employees," said Gibbs. "We encourage IT professionals to investigate our career opportunities here."

"Columbia is a great place to do business and ASH is excited to be named among its best places to work, and to be recognized as a vital contributor to the state economy," said ASH Chairman and CEO George DeVries . "We look forward to a long future with the people of South Carolina."

ASH was founded in 1987 and has grown into a half-a-billion-dollar health services company administering benefit programs to more than 50 million members nationwide. The company has 1500 employees who work together to provide thoughtful solutions that improve the quality of health care and inspire consumers to get engaged in their personal health.

The ranked Best Places to Work companies will be recognized at a reception and dinner on August 1, 2019. For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefit management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers and others. ASH administers benefits for over 50 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Southlake (Dallas), TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has over 1,500 employees. In 2018, ASH was once again named to the exclusive Inc. 5000 ranking, marking the ninth time in the last ten years that ASH has been included on the list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter at @ASHCompanies or Facebook @ASHCompanies.

