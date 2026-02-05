American Specialty Health Introduces Site-Of-Care Program to Help Lower the Cost of Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy

AHIP Spotlights Site-of-Care Price Differences as One of Four Reasons Why Prices Continue to Rise Across the Healthcare Industry

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH) recently launched a new market-leading Site-of-Care option for Hospital Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy (PT/OT) designed to support health plans in delivering more cost-effective PT/OT services for their members without sacrificing clinical excellence in care.

The ASH Site-of-Care program helps the consumer identify access to in-network high quality outpatient PT/OT services at a savings of upwards of 35% so patients can receive outpatient physical and/or occupational therapy at a lower-cost.

"American Specialty Health is committed to making healthcare more affordable for our clients and their members, while providing excellent clinical outcomes and positive member experiences," said George DeVries, CEO and president of ASH. "We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that achieve these goals, and this Site-of-Care program is an extension of that effort at a critical time in the health care industry."

According to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, moving suitable cases to alternative sites of care could save the U.S. health system more than $110 billion annually without compromising clinical outcomes.

"The Site-of-Care program supports the delivery of physical and occupational therapy care while managing costs and resources responsibly," said ASH Senior Vice President of Clinical Quality Evaluation Jaynie Bjornaraa, PhD, MPH, PT. "Our new Site-of-Care program offers a practical path forward in all 50 states to accommodate individual needs while ensuring that appropriate care standards are maintained. We recognize that some patients need to receive PT or OT in a hospital outpatient setting but also know that many patients are well-served by receiving those PT/OT services from a PT/OT clinic location or from virtual PT/OT."

Through this program, the health plan's medical policy guides clinical decision-making to determine the most appropriate location for the requested services. Some patients may be redirected from hospital outpatient PT/OT programs to lower-cost in-network PT/OT clinics or virtual PT/OTs. Redirection decisions are peer-reviewed by licensed physical or occupational therapists, who consider applicable medical policies and patient presentations. This process offers health plans and members a streamlined experience.

Following a peer-reviewed redirection decision, the Site-of-Care program delivers white-glove service to assist the member in making a smooth transition from hospital outpatient PT/OT to an in-network PT/OT clinic or virtual PT or OT. ASH identifies lower-cost in-network PT/OTs or virtual PT/OT providers, coordinates scheduling, and provides ongoing guidance to support members throughout their recovery.

"Concierge–level support is included as a standard feature for health plans and their members," said DeVries. "We help the member find and schedule the best–fit clinic or virtual treatment, so care continues without disruption. Not only does the health plan reduce costs, but patients also experience lower out-of-pocket costs when their deductibles or coinsurance are applied to lower fees."

DeVries added, "By streamlining health care delivery, the Site-of-Care program enables health plans to deliver evidence-based care in a timely fashion, in a great setting, and at a competitive price putting convenience and lower cost options in the consumer's hands."

About American Specialty Health

Founded in 1987, American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is a leading national, musculoskeletal (MSK) HealthTech company. ASH co-founder, George DeVries, states "ASH exists to make health care better. We are committed to making healthcare more affordable, simpler, and accessible."

Through its subsidiaries, ASH offers both clinical and fitness programs. Its national clinical provider network includes more than 126,000 integrative in-clinic and virtual providers including physical, occupational, and speech language therapists, as well as chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, registered dietitians, nutritionists, podiatrists, naturopaths, and over 25,000 fitness centers and exercise studios. ASH also offers, EmpoweredDecisions!™, a digital MSK platform that provides members with options to access digital MSK self-care recovery tools. EmpoweredDecisions! includes a national network of virtual PTs and OTs to support both our digital MSK platform and clinical PT/OT network programs. Our Site-of-Care Hospital Outpatient PT/OT program is designed to support health plans in delivering more cost-effective PT/OT services for their members. Providing MSK recovery solutions for chronic and acute conditions, ASH leverages technology and clinical performance systems to expedite claims, customer service resolutions, and clinical management activities.

ASH provides benefit administration for hundreds of health plans including fully insured and self-funded health plans, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, DSNP, Exchange, and other programs. Accredited by NCQA, URAC, and HITRUST, ASH meets national health care standards. ASH has received many awards and honors, including 11 different years making the "Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies." With almost $1 billion in annual revenue, ASH is a trusted partner covering more than 62 million members nationwide in its clinical and fitness programs. For more information about ASH, visit ASHCompanies.com; follow on LinkedIn and Facebook; or call 800-848-3555.

Media Contact:

Jack Chirrick

American Specialty Health

(619) 557-2361

[email protected]

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated